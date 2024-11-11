World's oldest joke shop and iconic 138-year-old Scottish store closes for good

The outlet has been running from Glasgow’s Queen Street for almost 140 years - but it has now closed its doors for good

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much loved store lauded as the world’s oldest joke shop and a icon of Glasgow’s city centre has permanently closed its doors.

Tam Shepherds Trick Shop, which first opened on Queen Street in 1886, shut for the final time on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision comes just seven years after the outlet was named the city’s favourite business at the Glasgow Business Awards.

Tam Shepherd's Trick Shop in Glasgow has closed. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

High operating costs and uncertainty over the future of the premises have been cited as reasons for closure. The building the joke shop operated from is set to be redeveloped, with city officials having recommended that permission be granted for a 14-storey, 195-bed development on the site.

Tam Shepherds will continue to trade online despite the closure of the Queen Street store.

A statement from the family-run business posted to its official Facebook page said: “We are sad to announce that Saturday, November 9, 2024, was the last day of trading from our long-established bricks-and-mortar shop in Queen Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building that we are a part of is to be redeveloped. The new development includes retail space, and we have the opportunity to re-open in what we hope will be a revitalised, small-business friendly, city centre.

“However, the uncertainty over the redevelopment, together with high costs of being a small independent shop in the city centre in the current climate, is not sustainable for us.

“Tam Shepherds will continue with our online shop tamshepherds.com supplying customers with our range of magic, tricks, jokes and costumes.”

The store, which sold novelty costumes, jokes and tricks, has been run by the Walton family for the past 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop drew in generations of aspiring magicians, and is reputed to have inspired comedian Jerry Sadowitz to embark on a career as a magician.

Magician Roy Walton worked behind the counter for decades before his death in 2020, but volumes of his books are still sold.

He owned the shop from 1969 to 2019 and passed it onto his daughters, Julia and Sarah.

Past customers responded to the statement posted on Facebook by voicing their disappointment at the shop’s closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user, Craig Hutcheson, posted: “I remember my excitement as a kid coming into Glasgow to eventually end up at Tam Shepherds, hoping Roy was behind the counter. He was always happy to perform a trick or routine if you weren't sure before buying.

“It was a unique and magical place that'll be very much missed. All the best to the family and good luck for the future.”

Another, Colin Lowe, posted: “Progress is not always positive. Glasgow has lost another part of its valuable heritage to ‘progress’.