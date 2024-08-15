Readers' letters: Not much to choose between Elon Musk and Humza Yousaf

A reader finds it hard to pick a side in the war of words between Elon Musk and Humza Yousaf

There isn’t much to choose between Elon Musk and Humza Yousaf, who seem to be involved in a playground spat about which of them is worse. But one thing is clear: the SNP has made at least as much use of X (formerly Twitter) as anyone else. Most of its campaigning in last month’s election was conducted at no cost on X because the SNP was so short of funds. If its leaders disapprove of Musk so much, why don’t they declare an SNP boycott of X?

Yousaf, who sees racists everywhere he looks, now talks of suing Musk for alleged offences, while Musk indulges in crude and intemperate insults. It may be that a former minister and First Minister has been so used to having Holyrood’s purse at his disposal that he is inclined to be rash about this, but I do hope he doesn’t think that the Scottish taxpayer would finance a case against the world’s richest man and any losses that might incur.

Yousaf would have done better to treat Musk with what the late, great Arthur Daley used to call his ‘complete ignoral’.

Elon Musk called Humza Yousaf a racist "scumbag" after the ex-SNP leader labelled the tech billionare “one of the most dangerous men” on the planet (Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire)

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Colonial hangover

Graham Bean refers to the colonial origins of the Commonwealth Games continuing to be a millstone (Scotsman, August 13). But if it was such a millstone, the Commonwealth would not exist and the Games would not take place.

The countries in the Commonwealth have long since moved on and the athletes who nowadays participate were all born decades after the end of British rule in their countries. This seems to be a matter principally of concern to certain kinds of white British people rather than people from the former colonies and dominions.

Perhaps we should also consider the millstones of the colonial origins of English being the leading world language, or the countries in Africa and Asia that have legal systems patterned after the English legal system, not to mention the strong Scottish influence in Canada and Jamaica as well as many other things.

Robert Kelly, Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire

Elder’s influence

In an otherwise excellent interview with Mark Elder about his time with the Hallé Orchestra (Scotsman, August 12), I was surprised to note no reference to his, in my view, even more inspiring and influential work as Musical Director of English National Opera from 1979-1993.

I sang frequently with ENO in the last years of his tenure, when his collaboration with David Pountney and Peter Jonas, the so-called Powerhouse team, had transformed ENO into perhaps the most exciting company in Britain with high musical standards, innovative and often brilliant productions, and all in clearly pronounced English translations.

Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Edinburgh

EV investment

The private investment needed to roll out the EV charging network is already there (“Millions needed to build EV charging network”, Scotsman, August 13). What is stopping this investment in EV charging is the congestion and next-to-no capacity in the National Grid.

We are on the cusp of new technology, by-passing the the need to involve the DNO (District Network Operator) that will free up investment and set free the strategic approach we need, including dynamic pricing that will encourage EV car ownership and the whole of the EV industry.

Jack Kennedy, Coldstream, Scottish Borders

Do the maths

The Department of Work and Pensions reckons that more than a million pensioners fail to claim pension credit worth £1.7 billion.

Labour’s decision to restrict the winter fuel allowance to those who do get pension credit may now result in the uptake of this benefit, and its enjoyment for years to come, thus more than cancelling the Chancellor’s intended saving.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Perth and Kinross

Missing out

I guess I will be on the list to not get the winter fuel allowance as I worked till I retired. However, I would suggest that money could be easily found if the SNP government wanted to take bold action... that is a) refuse to pay any more to the ferries or b) refuse to pay bonuses to the top management in charge of trying to build the ferries until the ferries are finished.

Elizabeth Hands, Armadale, West Lothian

Secret shared

I read with interest the letter from David Fernandez (August 13). I completely agree with him that it is deplorable that President Zelensky has not shared his government’s plans with him. What is the point of having secret military and government plans if they are not shared with Mr Fernandez? Shame on you President Zelensky – a secret shared is, hmm, not a secret.

Keith WF Proborszcz-Maloney, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Labour’s blind spot

Labour “could… have scrapped,” the two-child benefit cap and doing so would have lifted, “a lot of children out of poverty”. This is the verdict of none other than Rutherglen’s Labour MP Michael Shanks during an Iain Dale All Talk debate at the Fringe.

Whilst it’s nice he’s noticed; I imagine that will be cold comfort to the one in four families in his constituency who South Lanarkshire Council says live in poverty. Still, not as cold as the senior citizens in his area who will be able to unite with the ten million nationwide who will now lose their winter fuel payments.

Even Andrew Bowie, whose Conservative Party brought in the two-child cap, criticised Shanks. “People want politicians to do what they say. Unfortunately already we're seeing, within four or five weeks, Labour not delivering on things that they promised that they would do over the past five years.” If you can make Andrew Bowie sound reasonable, you might want to give your head a wobble.

“Read my lips, no austerity under Labour,” said Anas Sarwar. Well, calling it fiscal responsibility won’t heat the pensioners’ houses, Anas, and painting the rosettes red won’t disguise the adherence to the failed neo-liberal policies of the Westminster governments Scotland hasn’t voted for.

Scotland is doing OK – free tuition fees for students, free bus travel for under-23s and free prescriptions are all things you would not have in England. We have the highest inward investment in the UK, politicians make a positive case for the benefits of immigration and our A&E departments are performing better than anywhere else.

Is it good enough? No. Could it be better? Probably. But we won’t ever get the chance to be if we keep ourselves shackled to a parliament holding the purse strings and dolling out our money like an allowance to be docked at any time when Daddy isn’t happy.

Maya Angelou said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” The equation is so simple even a Labour MP could understand it. Back independence and the SNP at Holyrood in 2026 or risk towing the same miserable millstone around with us for another generation.

Rebecca Machin, Ardvannie, Highland

Saving the NHS

Time and time again we have heard the nationalist refrain that only the SNP can “save the NHS” in Scotland from the clutches of “Westminster”, London Labour, and the Tories and the inevitable privatisation that would mean.

This does not quite square with the latest figures that show private procedures rocketing in entirely SNP-run Scotland. Patients in distress who simply cannot wait have no other recourse it would seem than to borrow heavily or cash in life savings and seek relief.

The SNP's lack of attention to the NHS in Scotland has done more for privatising health services in Scotland than any other factor from all the other parties combined. Any thinking person in Scotland knows well from whom the NHS needs to be saved.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Rose-tinted specs

Just this morning someone said to me “Princes Street is not the same as it was when I was growing up”. I told her that I was over twice her age, but had been listening to people say that Princes Street had gone downhill all my life. In fact, the earliest record of this “Princes Street isn't what it used to be” trope I've come across is when Thomas Carlyle said it in 1832. Perhaps we should conclude that the street has never been what it used to be.

David Panton, Edinburgh

Hope and glory

I could not agree more with Gordon Macintyre (Letters, August 14) about the England rugby team using the National Anthem as their signature tune. The arrogant assumption that English equals British shows the lack of respect that feeds Scottish nationalism. Play Land of Hope and Glory instead, a very English tune.

Colin McAllister, St Andrews, Fife

Name that tune

Gordon Macintyre makes a fair point when he finds the use of the UK National Anthem by the English rugby team inappropriate.

Might I suggest as a substitute that fine old patriotic ballad we heard ad nauseam on the wireless during the War – There’ll Always Be An England. At least it is likely to rouse the opposing team to heroic endeavours.

S Beck, Edinburgh

Write to The Scotsman