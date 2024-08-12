Elon Musk goads Humza Yousaf to sue him as war of words escalates

Elon Musk and Humza Yousaf have been al loggerheads for some time

John Swinney has said X owner Elon Musk’s accusing his predecessor Humza Yousaf of racism is “reprehensible” amid an escalating war of words.

Mr Musk posted on his social media platform last week calling Mr Yousaf “super, super racist”, after the former first minister branded him “one of the most dangerous men” on the planet at a talk in Edinburgh.

In response to Mr Yousaf’s posting a link to a report that he is considering suing Mr Musk and calling a him “dangerous race baiter”, the billionaire tech owner posted on X “I dare that scumbag to sue me. Go ahead, make my day?”.

Questioned on the row and Mr Musk’s comments, Mr Swinney said: “I think the language that Elon Musk has used is not only reprehensible, it’s baseless, and I think it tells us all we need to know about the degree to which the social media platform that Elon Musk owns is essentially being used as a platform for the fermenting of hate within our society.

“And Ofcom reminded the social media companies of their obligation to take down material that incites hatred or racism or violence, and that’s not been followed by X and the comments by Elon Musk I think perhaps evidence why that’s the case.”

Mr Musk has repeatedly commented on the disorder seen in parts of the UK in the wake of the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport, including dubbing the Prime Minister “two-tier Keir” and suggesting “civil war is inevitable” in the country.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, Mr Swinney said: “Elon Musk has got to be held accountable for the conduct of his social media platform.”

The First Minister said had had not yet had responses after contacting social media giants last week to call for “immediate action” to crack down on disinformation and racism following concerns it has exacerbated tensions in other parts of the country.

In a letter to X, TikTok and Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram – Mr Swinney said police chiefs in Scotland have raised concern at the length of time it takes for technology companies to remove “problematic” posts.

Earlier, Mr Yousaf’s lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute, whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again.

“Free speech carries responsibility and if you break the law there are consequences, as we have seen in recent days.