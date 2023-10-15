Readers' Letters: MP’s Tory defection shows SNP is losing grip on nation

First, Rutherglen and Hamilton West goes from the SNP to Labour, and now SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to the Tories, abandoning the pursuit of “divisive” independence.

Dr Lisa Cameron MP has defected from the SNP to the Conservatives over 'toxic and bullying' complaints

Undoubtedly, deeply worrying for Humza Yousaf. Meanwhile, back in the real world, under SNP management and despite the efforts of frontline professionals, hospital waiting lists grow, educational standards decline and Scotland remains the drug death capital of Europe. Was emblazoning Yousaf on the cover of Time magazine sensible from any perspective?

Martin Redfern, Melrose Roxburghshire

Disappointed

As a lifelong Labour supporter I am extremely disappointed at the Rutherglen by-election result. All that this will entail is yet another false dawn for Scottish Labour and a delay of a few more years before Scotland becomes an independent country. Even if Keir Starmer's Labour Party win the next election it will be short lived, as right wing England will soon re-elect yet another Conservative government.

Scotland will not become independent until the Scottish Labour Party embraces the concept and starts backing independence. I am one of the thousands of Labour supporters, who wish to live in and independent Scotland governed by a Scottish Labour Party. Why can't Scottish Labour realise that this is the way ahead?

WA Ross, Aberdeen

Followers gone?

As the dust begins to settle on the Rutherglen election, the key event is the fact that the SNP had to employ people to deliver leaflets – what happened to the army of followers they have? Actions speak louder than words, and this shows the state of the SNP at the moment.

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Trouble ahead

The SNP have just suffered the biggest political shock in the last 16 years in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, with a staggering 20 per cent swing to Labour.

This is the beginning of the end for the SNP but the party are not taking the result seriously by disregarding the result rather than thinking of the wishes of the Scottish people.

The SNP take the Scottish electorate for fools in thinking they can continue with their zany Green Party coalition and poor performance in running Scotland over the last 16 years. They are heading for a big shock.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Trust me

Steuart Campbell (Letters, 8 October) is factually inaccurate about Judas Iscariot on three counts: Firstly the Devil had initiated Judas’ betrayal of Jesus (John 13,2) not Jesus himself as Mr Campbell infers. Secondly, after betraying Jesus Judas flip-flopped and was filled with remorse (Matthew 27,3) and is later reported as committing suicide. Hardly a figure to be admired as “reliable”. Thirdly there is nothing in the Bible to suggest that Judas was given the role of treasurer because he was trustworthy. That is inferred, but given he dipped into funds for his personal use (John 12,6) he was not trustworthy.As a secularist Mr Campbell has a different view from the Bible and claims to “trust” a grave sinner who acted purely out of greed and selfishness. Fair enough, if that’s how he thinks secularists should interpret Judas.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

