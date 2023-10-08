Taxpayers’ money was given as grants to those buying an electric vehicle (EV). Local authority EV charging points were free and subsidised by the Council Tax payer. EV owners pay no road tax.

Fights have been reported at electric vehicle charging points (Pictures: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

One should not laugh but.... John Lewis has stopped insuring electric cars due to high repair costs. Electric car owners are facing a 1,000 per cent rise in insurance premiums. Fights have broken out at EV charging points.

Well, there is some justice in this world after all.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fully reliable

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, since 2019 the Tories have introduced a “decisive and permanent shift to a higher-tax economy” by introducing more tax rises than any other Westminster government. The Tories and SNP have found common ground as, under Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland has become the highest taxed part of the already highly taxed UK. No surprise – the SNP, particularly during a cost of living crisis, apparently can be depended upon to make a challenging situation even worse.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Time for a change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen years of the SNP in power, adding in the Greens since 2021, and we have witnessed a catastrophic decline in almost every aspect of Scottish life. Education is poorer, the NHS in general is poorer, cancer care is poorer, life expectancy is poorer etc. The SNP has utterly failed to make life better and in many cases it is far worse.

There is no mechanism in place to remove a failing administration. Unless Humza Yousaf calls a new Holyrood election the status quo will continue until 2026. The SNP calls for independence sound particularly hollow given the mess it has presided over in recent years. In fact, the fixation upon Independence has almost certainly made matters far worse. Is it not time to ditch this idea of independence permanently and focus on delivering sensible policies within the Union?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Police trouble

Police Scotland’s budget has been slashed again by the Scottish Government, with 600 fewer officers to maintain public order in Scotland, forcing the service to abandon any investigation into minor crime. Crime is on the increase, with shoplifting reaching the level of looting on our high streets. Phoning Police Scotland on the 101 line will not lead to any proper investigation – and that’s assuming you get an answer.

Police Scotland are under immense pressure to enforce a range of new legislation coming from the Scottish Government but are understaffed and lacking in decent police offices with up-to-date equipment. How on earth can we expect the police to do their job?

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Nice one, Judas

Scotland on Sunday reports MP Angus MacNeil claimed the SNP's 'betrayal' of Fergus Ewing makes “Judas look like an amateur” (1 October). This is a common misunderstanding. Judas, the only Judean among Jesus' disciples, was trusted enough to hold their funds. Is it likely he would be the one to betray his master?However he did betray him, but only because Jesus told him to do so (John 13:27); Jesus needed Judas to betray him. He chose Judas because he was reliable. The name of Judas should be an example of trust, not betrayal.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Write to Scotland on Sunday