Perhaps in 2023 we can have a more honest debate around self-determination.

More than half the population want Scotland to become an independent country, the only outstanding question is when. Those who support remaining in an evidently dysfunctional union, both from a democratic and an economic perspective, are now reduced to clutching at “once-in-a generation” or “indefinite economic-dependency” (read colonial) straws.

The ”mini-Budget” of Prime Minister Liz Truss proved that there is no guarantee of “economic stability” by persisting with Westminster governance, never mind achieving “frictionless” trading-relationships with our European neighbours rejected through the gross folly of Brexit. From proroguing parliament to denying the legitimate mandate of the Scottish Government to hold a referendum, it is clear that the “mother of parliamentary democracy” is terminally ill and will not be saved by the self-serving ideologues who sit in the archaic establishments of The Commons and The Lords which together have dictated policies that shame all sincere and truly compassionate people.

The last straw clutched-at by democracy deniers is to make out that an Independent Scotland cannot succeed under Nicola Sturgeon, or the SNP, when even a modicum of common sense would suggest that once independence is achieved it is unlikely that either would be in exclusive control of the government of Scotland beyond the subsequent Holyrood election.

It’s time to forget the “glory days” of Empire and look forward to the nations of these isles working together as proud independent countries, each pursuing its own distinctive vision of the society it wishes to bequeath future generations. The sooner we in Scotland are free to determine our own destiny the sooner constitutional “divisiveness” will end. Here’s to 2023!

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Time for change

The political scene in Scotland has certainly deteriorated sharply in recent years. It has to be said that this has resulted from the apparent growth of the Scottish Nationalist cause. Clearly their ongoing political stance is completely unwarranted – there is no rational argument for the break-up of the 315-year-old Union, which appears to be their key objective.

We have all borne witness to the SNP's somewhat medieval rallies, conferences and their endless criticism of all things British. So much of the SNP Administration's time is spent in such pursuits that they have neglected the key areas of responsibility – Health, Education, Public Transport, Policing, Welfare and Local Authorities.

And how on earth can the SNP justify the setting-up of “embassies” in various parts of the world, duplicating what is the responsibility of the Foreign Office in London. And we have all noted the amount of foreign travel undertaken needlessly by certain senior SNP politicians on what might be termed unnecessary trips, at great expense to public funds.

Scotland desperately needs a change of Administration –one which will get its priorities right. The SNP is well past its sell-by date!

Robert I G Scott, Ceres, Fife

Stop the waste

To hear that Edinburgh Council is being asked to approve £210 per tram stop to add Gaelic signage when families are living in conditions similar to Charles Dickens’ bleakest tales is totally incomprehensible.Budgetry pockets need to be reallocated to support essentials when we are living in a time of crisis. How many tram users will suffer without Gaelic signage? How many families will benefit from the spending equivalent of £210 per tram stop boost of cash?

It is time to resource health and welfare through decent wages, good housing, health and food provision. Time to put aside add-ons like “cultural upgrades”. Time to care for people living here in need.

Wilma Shaw, North Berwick

Spend wisely

Clark Cross is concerned that too much taxpayers’ money is being spent on the public sector which supports our society (Letters, 29 December). There should be even more concern about our tax money being spent on things that are of little or no use, sometimes even harmful, to most of us.

This includes, amongst others, the money we are forced to spend on London Crossrail; HS2 railway; Hinkley point nuclear power station (French); weapons of mass destruction; the enormous unelected and unaccountable House of Lords; the money spent on expensive, unusable, unrecyclable – but requiring to be disposed of – PPE.

Taxation to pay for the training, retaining and support of staff in hospitals, medical centres, nursing homes etc; on staff in schools, nurseries, child centres, children’s homes; on people to empty the bins, drive the buses and trains, clean the streets; and those who serve the public in other ways – emergency services, social support, comfort, safety and so forth would be a much better use.

These are people who serve the public – all of us – and deserve to have enough to live a decent life. The more money they have the more they will spend (not being well off) and this should get the economy turning.

Susan F G Forde, Scotlandwell, Perth & Kinross

Labour will fail

Alexander Brown’s political preview of 2023 (Scotsman 30 December) states that Sir Keir Starmer has a positive approval rating and while this may apply in England it is certainly not the case in Scotland where the respected STV/Ipsos Mori poll showed that his net satisfaction has fallen from -2 in May to -13 percentage points now.

This is because Starmer puts English Brexit voters ahead of Scotland and the UK’s interests and refuses to accept Scotland’s right to choose its constitutional future.

The recently published latest study by the Centre for European Reform illustrated that UK output was 5 per cent lower by mid-2022, investment a stunning 11 per cent lower and trade in goods 7 per cent lower, due to Brexit.

Despite all this evidence, Labour’s shadow international trade secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said “We have set out our red lines, and there are three of them: no return to the single market, no return to the customs union and no return to freedom of movement.”

Until Labour changes its position on an independence referendum and rejoining the EU they will not gain any seats in Scotland.

Mary Thomas, Edinburgh

