Readers' letters: It's time the UN packed up and left the United States

The United Nations should locate its headquarters outside the USA, a reader says

The United States has a long history of setting itself apart from the United Nations. More than any other current member of the UN Security Council the USA has used its power of veto to block an internationally agreed action. Most often this has been done in support of Israel or opposition to Palestine, allowing the recent situation to develop in which Israel has been able to breach International Law with virtual impunity.

President Trump has gone further than any of his predecessors. It is one thing to refuse to recognise the International Criminal Court and another thing altogether to take an aggressive position against it by threatening action against any country or individual who upholds the ICC ruling to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the light of Sir Kier Starmer being unduly chummy toward President Trump since his election it was surprising to see that his government quickly moved to sign an international statement supporting the ICC in the face of the American attempts to undermine its activities. It is to the shame of Starmer that his Labour government previously expressed unequivocal support for Israeli aggression.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the UN General Assembly at the organisation's headquarters in New York City (Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

In view of criticism from Amnesty who describe the veto as being used primarily to “promote... political self-interest or geopolitical interest above the interest of protecting civilians” the UN must surely find a way to strip away the power of veto from the USA (and the other permanent members of the Secutity Council including ourselves). The international community would then be free to act against any country that takes or threatens action against International Law and institutions or against any country that supports the enactment of International Law.

Given the stance of the USA in regard to the UN it seems to me that it is time the member states started to pack up and relocate away from New York, leaving the increasingly rogue state of America behind.

Ni Holmes, St Andrews, Fife

Nuclear prejudice

You note Anas Sarwar’s remark that the SNP is “trapped in the politics of the 1970s” over it opposition to nuclear power (7 February) but I never hear an explanation for the SNP's stance on the matter.

There must be a reason for their opposition, but what is it? Is it just unreasoned prejudice or is it technical ignorance?

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Industry no more

Acorn Carbon Capture no more, Edinburgh Exascale Supercomputer no more, Scottish oil refining at Grangemouth no more. Perhaps not rolling off the tongue as easily as the poignant words of the Proclaimers, but why are the trade unions silent while Labour continues the disdainful work of the Tories in denying Scotland the comparable infrastructure investment that has been, and will continue to be committed, to the south-east of England?

For many decades Scotland has had its people, its resources and its energy sucked into building the economy of a small corner of the “United Kingdom” and now the UK Labour Party is accelerating that process. The trade unions in Scotland not only openly protested at the dismantling of Scotland’s traditional industries but literally went into battle to defend the decimation of mining communities. Of course we already know that Starmer’s Scottish puppet, Iain Murray, and all but one of Labour’s MPs at Westminster, as well as Anas Sarwar and his fellow-muppets at Holyrood, are more interested in advancing their political careers than standing up for the interests of the people of Scotland.

But, while Keir Starmer panders to English nationalism under the guise of British nationalism, where is General Secretary Roz Foyer and the STUC and why are trade unions in Scotland funding a party that appears intent on destroying Scotland’s economy?

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Heritage vandals

Just when we thought the environmental damage couldn’t get any worse, it is horrifying to read there are “plans for 17-turbine wind farm on the edge of world heritage site” (Scotsman, 8 February). This proposed vandalism demonstrates perfectly the utter stupidity of the Scottish Government’s wind energy policy.

World Heritage Sites are areas with legal protection judged by Unesco contain “Outstanding Universal Value”. Our unique, precious Flow Country is an outstanding example.

The idiocy of intermittent energy from wind farms is also playing havoc with the Great Glen as the Coire Glas pumped storage scheme wrecks the hillside above Loch Lochy. The Great Glen and its scenic grandeur should also be a World Heritage Site.

George Herraghty, Lhanbryde, Moray

Take your vitamins

It is fantastic to read your report (6 February) on vitamin D level measurements that can be done on hair samples which are hundreds of years old.

But you missed a perfect opportunity to contribute to the health of Scottish people: you did not mention that we all should take a decent sized vitamin D supplement, when living in Scotland, a country at high latitude and with challenging climate, which makes us all chronically Vitamin D under-supplied. A good-sized supplement will give our immune system the best chance to work well and reduce rates of depression, cancers, diabetes, pregnancy complications and many more conditions.

It did not surprise me that 400 years ago winter/summer differences were found, similar to nowadays. Most town dwellers at that time spent much of their time indoors, just like today, and clothes were worn just like today, covering most of the body. Then and now people would not reach an optimal vitamin D blood level without supplements, even if one eats a lot of fish

Helga Rhein, Edinburgh

