Readers' Letters: Israel’s bombing of Gaza is indefensible

While in no way condoning the deplorable actions of Hamas on 7 October, I must take issue with the article by Euan McColm (5 November). Israel’s “right to defend itself” has resulted in the deaths of many thousands of innocent Palestinians, including an attack on a UN shelter.

People search buildings destroyed in Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip (Picture: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Does Palestine not also have the right to exist, as Mr McColm insists Israel does? Instead, after the Second World War, Palestinians were thrown out of their homes and re-settled in Gaza and the West Bank. Even these enclaves have been steadily eroded over 75 years of brutal oppression, with the UN acknowledging the illegality of some of the Israeli settlements, but the whole world has stood by and done nothing about it. No wonder an organisation like Hamas has arisen. I think we all know by now that the people of Gaza were living in a ghetto.

Of course, he couldn’t resist a dig at Jeremy Corbyn, “the crank who once referred to members of Hamas as friends”. Mr. Corbyn has explained this in an interview in which he said he spoke at a meeting in parliament and “welcomed our friends from Hezbollah to have a discussion and a debate, and I said I wanted Hamas to be part of that debate”. Perhaps if we talked to each other instead of shooting we might get closer to peace.

Israel’s present policy of bombing the hell out of Gaza in the hope of killing members of Hamas will result in the total destruction of buildings and infrastructure, and the wiping-out of the population. I call that genocide.

Anne Simms

Falkirk

Labour apologists

I know that a column is an expression of opinion but I do think that Euan McColm might have just done a wee bit of research before penning his latest offering.

Keir Starmer received a £50,000 donation from Labour Friends of Israel for his leadership campaign. The same organisation paid more than £17,000 for shadow cabinet members David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, Wes Streeting and Emily Thornberry to travel to Israel. Deputy leader Angela Rayner has also received support from LFI. All this information is freely available from Declassified UK. Just last month at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Starmer paid tribute to LFI, saying the group was an “invaluable source of energy and ideas for me and my team”.What sort of ideas might those be – how to deprive civilians of water, food, medicine, and energy? The ability to remain unmoved when 130 children are killed a day? Standing by while a piece of land the same size as South Uist has 24,000 tonnes of explosives dumped on it in a month?

I have no idea what religious faith, if any, this collection of apologists adhere to but the words of Jesus on the cross come to mind: “Father forgive… for they know not what they do.”

Marjorie Ellis Thompson

Edinburgh

Too predictable

Humza Yousaf has been accused of misleading parliament – opposition parties question his claim to have first been asked to provide WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid inquiry in September when it appears evident the request was first made in November 2022. But what will be done? Perhaps we'll have another Holyrood committee inquiry in which, following a precedent set by his predecessor, Yousaf will likely respond: “I honestly can't remember”, or “My recollections aren't clear”. And the majority SNP committee will reach its entirely impartial, pathetically inevitable conclusion.

Martin Redfern

Melrose, Roxburghshire