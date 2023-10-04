Police Scotland needs to improve its system of vetting officers to ensure their ranks are not infiltrated by criminals (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Under the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme, someone who wants to coach at a children’s sports club, for example, is subject to criminal checks when they apply. The club will also be informed of subsequent convictions or any new information that means they are unsuitable to work with children.

In contrast, according to a new report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland, our national police force has “no easily identifiable requirement or process requiring officers or staff to notify the organisation of any off-duty criminal conviction, offence or charge”. It also lacks “a process of reviewing vetting clearance following misconduct”.

