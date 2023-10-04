Vetting of Scotland's police officers needs to be at least as good as vetting of children's sports coaches – Scotsman comment
Under the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme, someone who wants to coach at a children’s sports club, for example, is subject to criminal checks when they apply. The club will also be informed of subsequent convictions or any new information that means they are unsuitable to work with children.
In contrast, according to a new report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland, our national police force has “no easily identifiable requirement or process requiring officers or staff to notify the organisation of any off-duty criminal conviction, offence or charge”. It also lacks “a process of reviewing vetting clearance following misconduct”.
So, on paper at least, it appears that a kids’ football coach is subject to more stringent vetting than a police officer. Given officers regularly deal with vulnerable people, this simply cannot be tolerated. The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer was an exceptional case, but it highlighted the need to ensure that the ranks of those who routinely keep us safe are not infiltrated by criminals drawn to the power and authority that comes with the job.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.