Readers' letters: Green policy of protecting the seabed is vital

It would be good to see The Scotsman no longer containing such old-fashioned ideas as those expressed by Brian Wilson (1 July). The Green Party is the future.The protection of the seabed is in the present.

In my childhood we baited line with mussels from the large beds in Loch Long and pulled up codling and saithe until even our primitive instinct was satisfied. In Mull we watched great eels coming in with the tide to be fed with food scraps. A large sea trout leaped out and stunned itself on a stone. With an odd reaction I put it back in tears.

This plenty has been replaced by trawlers entering sea lochs at night and playing lights on the cliffs to frighten the fish into the centre then scooping them up. Now this Thatcherite world has been replaced by salmon farms polluting the seabed.

Even to relate the protection of the seabed to the Clearances, as Mr Wilson does, is odd. The Highlanders were cleared from inland areas to the coast, which was a poor substitute for the way of life they previously had.

Fishermen bring in their fresh catch at Peterhead Fish Market in Aberdeenshire (Picture: Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson should be supporting the Green policy of resettling the huge areas of the Highlands with self-supporting communities instead of those that scrape a living along the shore where their forefathers were banished to by the landlords.

Those fisher folk that can come to live with the present day ideas of stewardship will soon find the benefits over the hunter/gatherer way of life.

Iain WD Forde, Scotlandwell, Perth & Kinross

Flawed system

Jim Houston asks how the Green MSPs managed to get elected (Letters, 1 July).

The answer unfortunately is, none of them did – at least not by anyone voting directly for them as they are all list MSPs.This is one unintended consequence of a well-intentioned but poorly designed voting system, sadly, like too many of the other systems or projects he refers to.

Neil Robertson, Edinburgh

Good intentions

The Scotsman editorial (1 July) praises Lorna Slater for taking a stand on banning single-use vapes while conceding that its position had been that she was not fit for government.

Ms Slater is a women of good intentions whether it be for furthering trans rights, protecting our fragile marine environment or enhancing recycling. None of this is in doubt – indeed, she seems to lead on dreaming up policy ideas in government. It must have been acutely embarrassing for her when both Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes praised Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Mhairi McAllan, to the hilt for listening to local fishing communities and throwing out the Greens’ Highly Protected Marine Areas proposals for which Slater had fought hard.

In each case Ms Slater’s good intentions have not been properly thought through to policy capable of being turned into sound legislation and everyone has lost out. In particular, the government has attempted to push through bills without consultation with groups affected or subject matter experts and they have chosen to ignore key concerns. This is worrying in a democracy and could be seen as incompetence, arrogance or both.

There is nothing to suggest from her record that Ms Slater can turn a desire to ban single-use vapes into practice. Surely a vape return scheme option isn’t seriously being considered? Given Michael Gove’s outburst of criticism of the Greens (Scotsman, 1 July) the cooperation required from the UK Government may not be forthcoming but let’s hope that for once her good intentions are fulfilled.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Litter menace

Steve Hayes’ letter (“Get real on Litter”, 1 July) was spot-on, but I suggest does not go far enough.

There should be many more bins, and to keep costs down they should be concentrated along “hotspots”/main roads leading from fast-food outlets, traditionally in town centres. Every council knows where their problem is worst. These bins should be big, frequent and highly visible (the “cooncil” mindset that decrees these be black or grey, which makes them hard to spot, and not to have nearly enough of them, is pathetic).

A few well-publicised fines – let CCTV earn its keep – will then concentrate minds (the same policy should be applied to cyclists who refuse to wear “high-vis”/display lights etc, but that's another story).

It may not be the “British Way” (AKA too much bother) but we are the Dirty Man of Europe. Scotland must do better.

David Roche, Blairgowrie, Perth & Kinross

Bigger not better

I read the headline “More big names reveal shows during Edinburgh Festival Fringe” with a heavy heart (Scotsman, 3 July). I have loved the Fringe for decades now, and indeed have a concert in this year’s programme, but it seems to have lost its way. It’s not about big names (Martin Compston, Judi Dench, Cliff Richard, Bobby Davro), it’s about finding new talent and unusual acts, and the thrill of discovering a gem amidst the general free-for-all across the city.

Big names should be discouraged from coming, since they are depriving up-and-coming artists of publicity. Over the years, the Fringe (the name is significant) has provided me with magical moments (and many more awful ones!), ranging from great plays to fabulous musical acts from abroad, like Loyko, a Russian Roma band, and a group of Mongolian throat singers. You can keep your Anton Du Bekes and even Janey Godleys. Save our Fringe!

Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Edinburgh

It’s not cricket

Tuning into the Ashes, I see the game has changed a lot since I was young, and the idea now is to beat the opposing batsman to death with the ball, not hit the wicket.

May I suggest England's cricketers take up a less hazardous pastime, such as skydiving with an anvil parachute?

Mark Boyle, Jonnstone, Renfrewshire

Gentleman’s game

When the Aussies started to score England put on their fast bowlers to bowl bodyline and full tosses at the Australian batsmen, who had to duck and dive to escape serious physical damage in the second Ashes test. I have seldom seen such poor sportsmanship.

However, a legal stumping as a mild reply from the Australian wicket keeper to show that two could play that sort of game apparently scandalises the English media.

I wish Scotland could think of some clever wheeze to counter the English government’s ungentlemanly refusals to let Scotland decide its own future in a referendum.

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

Water security

Some areas of Scotland have recently been highlighted as vulnerable to water shortages. Meanwhile, significant wind power resources have to be switched off owing to a lack of grid transport capacity.

Why then cannot Scotland’s excess renewable energy be used at or near source to distil seawater and provide water security, given Scotland’s water shortages are predicted to worsen with the erratic rainfall patterns of climate change?

Elizabeth Marshall, Edinburgh

Ukraine must win

When are the peoples and countries of Europe and geographically safe America going to realise that Ukraine is fighting a war for us as well as themselves and to fully comprehend how critical it is that Ukraine defeats Putin’s evil and warring regime?

Let’s give Ukraine the few planes and other critical weaponry it needs today, not next month or in three months’ time.

Air power is essential to win a modern-day war, yet Ukraine has no such protection nor fighting power. A quite ridiculous situation; unacceptable for them and dangerous for all countries surrounding the conflict.

If Ukraine cannot push back Russian forces now, sufficient to retake their lands so brutally stolen, then the current conflict will expand beyond the borders of Ukraine, resulting in much greater turmoil than we are seeing today.

Les Howson, Edinburgh

Write to The Scotsman

