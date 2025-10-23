Readers' Letters: Forget Prince Andrew and sort Scotland's many problems

SNP big gun should point his energy at the right targets, says reader

It’s great to see that the SNP’s Stephen Flynn has his finger on the pulse of all the problems besetting Scotland – at the moment the most pressing is the removal of the Dukedom of Prince Andrew (your report, 22 October)!

Not the state of A&E, not the state of the Scottish NHS in general, not the state of his own constituency, not even attempting to carry out the day job.

No, just more mindless grandstanding, delusionally thinking he is a big player on the UK stage. Might I suggest he goes to college (before the SNP shut them) and do an accelerated apprenticeship in something which may provide some sort of benefit to Scotland, rather than continue to make witless procrastinations on subjects which are of no consequence to the lives of Scots on a daily basis.

The Nationalists’ Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has submitted an Early Day Motion intended to remove Prince Andrew's Dukedom

I was about to say I worry for SNP politicians’ futures once dumped from government, but silly me, gross remuneration via pension paid for by us for nothing in return will suffice, I am sure!

David Millar, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Rivals and twins?

I do love it when two politicians slag each other off when one is as bad as the other! Keir Starmer is leader of the party which has produced a climate in which the economy is tanking and which has a minister whose portfolio seems to be to try to discourage industry from remaining in the UK (yes, that means you, Red Ed Miliband).

Now, Keir is sounding off at John Swinney, the man whose party has a similar, left-wing aim to cripple the economy; in Swinney's case, the economy of Scotland. The SNP has managed this with the NHS and gender definition, ferries, fishing, parenting and welding for naval shipping. Now, the (only) Big Thing is the “I” Word: independence. As Kissinger said of the Iran/Iraq War, he wished both sides could lose. I know the feeling.

Let's face it. The SNP is the Still No Policies party. That's what "SNP” stands for.

Peter Hopkins, Edinburgh

Utopia calling

In consistently writing about independence and the unity of purpose, I am delighted that BiS (Believe in Scotland) and the SNP have signed a statement of intent; a united front from the business-orientated BiS and the SNP.

With no political affiliation, BiS also hopes to unite all independence campaigning parties for next year’s Holyrood election. Amazingly, a recent independent UK report from The Resolution Foundation strongly suggests “Scottish households would be more than £10,000 better off, per year, if the country was independent”.

With the SNP continuing to ride high in the polls, First Minister John Swinney is working to secure an outright Holyrood majority next spring and a democratic mandate for independence. This happened in 2011 and can happen again in 2026.

The fact Scotland has always been rich in resources without reaping the benefits has to change.

The fact all renewable and fossil-based energy transported south returns to Scotland bearing the highest tariff in the UK is a disgrace; and along with the disaster that is Brexit, the standard of living continues to fall as the cost of living rises!

People of Scotland, arise and have confidence in your richly endowed country, which continues to struggle under confused and insular London based governments.

A fully independent nation would abandon nuclear weapons, honour the environment, bring changes on land reform, pensions, council taxes and the care of its people, and a fair and equitable social democratic parliament would work for all.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore, Highland

Cutting loose

Further to the letter from Hamish Johnston (21 October) he should note that regrettably there is limited space so many responses go unpublished. With reference to claims made by Richard Marsh and Ian Moir, Mr Johnston should consider the following.

Does anyone honestly believe that if Scotland was a major financial drain on the failing UK economy the UK Government would refuse to grant another independence referendum? Perhaps some, incredibly, think a UK Government that has imposed a two-child benefit cap, that has refused the recommended pay-out to Waspi Women and that is stalling on paying out for the scandals of infected blood supplies and wrongly criminalised postmasters is actually a benevolent institution with an especially kind disposition for those deprived of a UK winter-heating supplement in the colder north of these islands?

Alternatively, with regard to the economic question one could consider the situation of Norway, which now has a GDP per capita of more than double that of the UK. If Scotland was the beneficiary of UK benevolence through decades of huge oil and gas production then why are public services crumbling along with those of the rest of the UK? The critical difference between Scotland and Norway is that Norway became independent from Sweden in 1905.

As for Ian Moir’s claims with regard to the economics of windfarm electricity generation, one should always be wary of partial comments framed without objective context. The UK Government is not only responsible for the wholesale pricing market but a regime that imposes higher charges on Scottish customers. Furthermore, much of today’s pricing includes the decades-overdue upgrading of the national grid network and the cost of building nuclear power stations to service future demand in England.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Proud passport

I agree wholeheartedly with Jack Davidson when he comments that it is such a relief that John Swinney “recently declared that he is not British but is a Scot” (Letters, 16 October). A difficult thing to achieve, I will grant you, as all Scots are British. In fact, it is difficult to be British without being Scots, English, Welsh or Northern Irish. The brand is somewhat tarnished of late, I will admit, as recent UK Governments have been handing out British passports to any Johnny-come-lately who wants one. Even so, there are many of us who treasure our wonderful nationality and feel grossly insulted to find a man who is supposed to represent us stating that he isn't British when he is, even if many of us wish he wasn't.

Mr Swinney clearly needs reminding of something which must have slipped his mind on his recent visit to the US. When he arrived at passport control he will have handed over a small document which states “British Passport”. Unless he holds another passport, he would have been denied entry had he not proffered his UK passport.

If Mr Swinney claims that he is not British and handed over a British passport to prove who he was to officials from the United States, surely that means that he arrived in the country under false pretences?

John Fraser, Glasgow

Nobel cause

I am certainly not the only one to have deep concerns about Donald Trump's mental acuity, not least as one of the most powerful men on the planet. As the oldest president to be inaugurated, he is notorious for his rambling speeches, going off at repetitive tangents.

Nowhere was this more obvious than his recent speech at the Knesset. There are really two sides to President Trump and there we saw both of them. One is his admittedly fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which he is powering through with the sheer force of his personality, and which deserves our unstinting praise.

The other was his now familiar rambling tone, going off piste to ever more self serving and wayward byways. At the age of 79, President Trump is showing some signs of mental wear and tear. Sadly, there's no retiral age for a president and he will be the last to know when to go. Perhaps, if he is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize next year, he can retire on a high.

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

No great mystery

Some people just won't take “no" for an answer (“Answers demanded by families of 1994 Chinook crash as 47,000 sign petition”, 20 October). A helicopter flying blind in fog crashes into rising ground.

The only mystery is why the pilots didn't know the high ground was ahead of them; clearly they thought they were somewhere else. The obvious explanation is a navigational error. So why this explanation was later rejected without it being replaced by an alternative mystifies me. No fault was ever found with the helicopter.

It appears that calls for another public inquiry will go on until the end of time as some people seem determined to get the answer they want (a public inquiry was held in Paisley Sheriff Court over 18 days in 1996).

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Tax idea

Politicians and the Green Brigade keep demanding we reduce our emissions to save the planet. So why are these groups not demanding a green tax on the obvious areas? Just think of the greenhouse gases created by the hundreds of thousands flocking to football matches and other sporting events, and music festivals in the UK and abroad every year despite the tickets being expensive.

Footballers earn eye-watering salaries and transfer fees so a green tax of 20 per cent on their salaries and transfer fees would be well merited. A green levy on music festivals and sporting tickets also would not go amiss and those paying could boast that they are saving the planet.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

