SNP submits House of Commons motion to remove Prince Andrew's dukedom

The SNP has lodged a House of Commons motion to remove Prince Andrew’s dukedom.

The Nationalists’ Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) which would force the UK Government to introduce a law on the issue.

Mr Flynn said “power and privilege” has protected those in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for far too long and that legislation to remove Prince Andrew’s titles must be brought forward without “any further excuses and any further delay”.

Prince Andrew is to stop using all of his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

It comes amid claims Prince Andrew had sought to obtain through his police protection staff the personal information of Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince gave up his Duke of York title, knighthood and role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Friday.

But he still retains his dukedom. It is only an act of parliament which could remove this.

Last month the SNP lodged a similar motion to pressure Sir Keir Starmer’s government into removing the peerage of Peter Mandelson

Lord Mandelson was sacked as US ambassador in September following revelations about his friendship with Epstein.

Mr Flynn is now proposing that a short government bill should be introduced immediately which would swiftly remove both Prince Andrew’s dukedom and Peter Mandelson’s peerage.

Mr Flynn said: “If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles – the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an Act of Parliament – therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour Government to bring forward that legislation immediately.

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for? The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.

“Those implicated in the Epstein scandal have been able to escape justice because they have hidden behind their power and privilege. In the last few months, we have seen that story play out with the allegations against Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson. The only way to put an end to that injustice is to strip away that power and privilege in every way that we can.

“If the Labour Party fails to act against Prince Andrew, they are consciously choosing to sit on their hands and choosing to defend the indefensible – what reasons can the Labour Government possibly have to protect a man who is hiding behind his privilege and position?

“I sincerely hope for the sake of all Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, that Keir Starmer’s government changes course, supports this SNP motion and brings forward legislation to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and Peter Mandelson’s peerage, immediately.”

According to The Telegraph, King Charles forced his brother to give up his titles because of fears that the scandal will worsen due to an email sent to Mr Epstein.

Some Labour figures have also said that Prince Andrew should lose his dukedom.