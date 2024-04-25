The sting in the tail for them was the humiliation of being dumped instead of being the dumpers. The Greens stirred up controversy with their particular kind of power-sharing holding the government to ransom. It was a joke really, considering they only managed to scrape a few votes to just about become MSPs in the first place. Their unfathomable steadfast support of the insane headlong rush into over-deployment of unreliable wind energy to enrich global investment companies to the detriment of communities, the environment and energy security helped give their party a new slogan – “Green is the new Blackout”.

I don’t predict happy times ahead in Holyrood for the SNP as a minority government but there is something Humza Yousaf has a chance to do to endear himself to his rural communities. He might even claw some lost votes back.

First Minister you’ve ditched one serious hazard to your government, now ditch another. You have a golden opportunity you would be advised not to ignore. You have the perfect fall guys – the Greens. Tell communities: “It was the Greens that made me do it” and tell SSEN to go away and think again, that there will be no more overhead lines or massive substations in Scotland’s iconic landscapes.

First Minister Humza Yousaf at yesterday's press conference as he announces the SNP would withdraw from the Bute House Agreement (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Lyndsey Ward, Beauly, Highland

Too late

So, despite Humza Yousaf talking up his coalition with the Greens as recently as the weekend, the SNP has dumped the Greens before the Greens and their members decide to dump them. Many in Scotland are delighted as it's widely considered that, as a consequence of the Bute House coalition agreement, the tail wagged the dog, ie the SNP administration, particularly under Humza Yousaf, has allowed the minority Greens’ far-left radicalism to dominate Scottish governmental policy-making. But will tearing up Nicola Sturgeon's coalition agreement be enough to save the SNP from disaster at the forthcoming general election?

Surely not. Let us not forget how much damage the SNP has managed to achieve without Greens’ assistance. Yousaf has followed his predecessor's preference to put manufacturing grievances ahead of working constructively with Westminster. He focuses on foreign policy that's beyond his remit to the detriment of our public services The SNP, despite the efforts of front-line professionals, has gifted us a struggling NHS with record waiting times, even though increasing numbers of Scots are paying for private treatment. The educational attainment gap has only been imperceptibly narrowed. Drug death rates here remain the worst in Europe by some way. The A9 continues to claim lives, despite endless promises to dual, and ferry procurement under the SNP is so badly handled it's risible. I could go on.

The Greens' Lorna Slater has been quick to trash her former close partner, the SNP, and, in discussing the end of their agreement, states that Yousaf is “weak”, “can no longer be trusted” and has “betrayed the electorate”. I suspect Slater is merely confirming what most of us already know about the First Minister and the SNP.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Vanishing act

That Patrick Harvie could ever be considered a serious politician is at best risible and at worst downright dangerous. How he managed to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes is in itself no mean feat but against the very low bar that your average politician now has to jump it probably is no surprise. You may be able to fool some of us some of the time but when you preach ideological drivel and expect everyone to believe in this nonsense then indeed it will come back to bite you.Plus ca change.

Antony Bruce, Blebo Craigs, Fife

Custody battle

As the SNP/Green divorce proceeds, who will get custody of the children? The Greens will. In a staggering blunder, the SNP has turned most Scottish schools into Green Party indoctrination camps. The curriculum and the Green manifesto are often indistinguishable. A generation of Green voters is being churned out, one year group at a time.

Of course, the SNP intended to manufacture hordes of mini-SNP supporters, but, in their evangelistic zeal, they overshot. The indoctrination was too extreme. The SNP will pay dearly for their incompetence as the Greens mount a formidable challenge to them at every election at every level.

Richard Lucas, Scottish Family Party, Glasgow

Fresh look

Now Humza Yousaf has dumped his former Green colleagues, may we expect a reappraisal of policy?

I am not suggesting that the SNP’s policies are sane, by my way of thinking. However, the gender nonsense which is trying its best to undermine normality should be looked at and also given the boot, as well as the bizarre and unworkable Hate Crime Act.

Andrew HN Gray, Edinburgh

Small nation

Elizabeth Scott (Letters, 25 April) tells us, on the basis of clothing chain Uniqlo taking over a derelict building in Edinburgh’s Princes Street, that “other countries believe that Scotland is rich enough to go it alone”. Not proven, Ms Scott.

Then, she says “we should also believe in an independent country and demand it”.

Who is this “we” of whom she writes? Could “we” be the reported 1,724 intrepid souls who gathered in Glasgow last weekend to listen to Humza Yousaf give his usual speech about Scottish secession? If that’s the number who can be bothered to turn out for a much advertised, high-profile separatist event, it looks as if the best place for their “independent” country would be Rockall, or perhaps St Kilda.

They never would be missed.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Drink to boredom

The recent news that deaths due to alcohol misuse was greatest in 2022 comes as no surprise. We were all in lockdown, bored and worried about the future and our children. Hence the temptation to have another large glass of wine, with no need to drive next day. I would guess that most have reduced their alcohol consumption now. No doubt the SNP Government in 2026, just in time for the Scottish elections, will then praise the success of the raised tax.

Gordon Nelson, Denny, Stirlingshire

No MUP plan

Several recent letters to The Scotsman suggest that if minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol was a trick to bring in extra revenue, the Scottish Government should be open and say so.

Unfortunately, MUP brings no additional tax revenue to Scotland. It simply sets a minimum price and any extra profit goes straight into the pockets of the retailer. There’s already a thriving cross-border trade at Carlisle and Berwick-upon-Tweed, where alcohol is cheaper and special offers are permitted, and the increase in MUP will increase this trade.

Alcohol in most European countries is cheaper than in Scotland, but these countries do not have the alcohol problems Scotland does. Scotland’s alcohol problems are not related to price, but are deep-seated and need to be tackled through education, awareness and creating a vibrant economy that employs more people and generates the tax revenues to support those in need.

MUP was a blunt instrument and a headline grabber that, like most other SNP and Green policies, is ill thought out and has failed. Scotland has so much to be proud of, yet day by day, the current government makes Scotland a laughing stock not just in the UK, but across the world. So very sad.

Brian Barbour, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

War waste

Rishi Sunak has announced an extra £75 billion defence spending over the next six years, mentioning “an axis of authoritarian states” as possible threats. Before anyone starts waving the flags of war we should remind ourselves what happened when Germany announced an extra €100 billion for defence spending in 2022. Much of that money sat idle for too long and estimated interest payments rose to €13bn. On top of that, €17-37bn will go on VAT and inflation. And a sizeable minority of the money left for purchasing actual equipment was earmarked to foreign arms companies.

I'm sick of living in interesting times.

Geoff Moore, Alness, Highland

One for all

So the SNP is proposing (again) the introduction of integrated public transport ticketing (Sustainable Scotland, 24 April)? Good, but why did they last year preside over the abolition of an existing integrated ticket, Rail & Sail, whereby one ticket allowed travel from any Scottish railway station to the mainland ferry port and across to the island destination? As the Scottish Government is in charge of both CalMac and ScotRail, it is simply not credible that they did not approve the ferry operator's withdrawal from the scheme. It seems very strange that they connived at removing an existing integrated tickets, but are now proclaiming the intention to create a bigger one.

Perhaps we will yet see the return of this very convenient option for ferry foot passengers, who are playing their part in reducing emissions by leaving the car at home.

Jane Ann Liston, St Andrews, Fife

