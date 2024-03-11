Scotland's NHS seems to be in a constant state of crisis (Picture: Adobe)

The problem we now have is that we see inequality driving those without such resources to spend money they can’t afford on necessary basic healthcare. I have been in the exceptionally privileged position to use private dentistry, physiotherapy and podiatry for reasons of speed of access, flexibility and, in my opinion, better follow-up than the NHS.

My family have also used private healthcare for conditions not available on the NHS or to alleviate discomfort from excessive waiting lists. Despite spending my entire working life working for and supporting the NHS I do not feel guilty about this. Every person who uses private healthcare is one less patient on an NHS waiting list. Why is this a problem?

Interestingly, on two occasions my family have been referred to the private sector for NHS-funded orthopaedic surgery due to breaching waiting time limits – in my case after waiting two-and-a-half years for a procedure.

I was treated by the same NHS consultant surgeon, who was assisted by a consultant anaesthetist and theatre staff. There were large numbers of pre- and post-operative nursing staff who seemed to be underutilised. All of these staff were presumably trained, and at least initially worked in the NHS. Who can blame them for choosing to work in a system with far better working conditions than the NHS?

Perhaps if they came back to the NHS some of the staffing crisis issues might be alleviated.

Society is not equal and a two-tier system will exist in the NHS until it catches up – if it ever does. The private sector has capacity, we need to embrace this.

Let’s encourage the wealthy or insured to use private healthcare, Keep them off NHS waiting lists and use NHS funds to utilise capacity in the private sector to reduce list waits.

I am still a firm believer that healthcare should be free for all at the point of need. Unfortunately, I am afraid that for the time being this is not going to happen.

(Dr) Gordon Scott, Edinburgh

Off-key comment

​How tediously predictable that theatre critic and Perspective columnist Joyce McMillan would squeeze a niggle about Scottish Independence into her review of Hamilton, the musical based on the life of one of America’s Founding Fathers (9 March).

Perhaps she has forgotten that the option of leaving the “imperial family”, as she rather sourly puts it, was soundly rejected? Not that long ago either, plenty of folk in the “contemporary Scottish audience” will have played their part in that drama!

One can only hope she never needs to review a musical based on the Jacobite Rebellion; That would definitely be a two boxes of tissues ordeal!

Andrew Kemp, Rosyth, Fife

Stop EVs

Last week a battery-powered Jaguar went out of control on the M62, with the driver unable to slow it from speeds of more than 100mph. Last October an MG EV had to be brought to a halt near Glasgow by ramming a police van. Teslas have also been involved in similar incidents, some of them fatal.

If I ever wanted to cut the power on my petrol-engined car when driving I just need to press the “stop start” button, which returns the car to an ignition-on state but does not apply the electric parking brake or or lock the steering.

So why cannot a kill switch be fitted on the dashboard of EVs to cut power completely and override all electrical systems? I'm sure this could be developed as an aftermarket accessory to reassure EV owners.

William Loneskie, Oxton, Berwickshire

Ball game

Scottish football needs to clean up its act, as the recent spats involving various clubs has shown.

The SFA might take a leaf from Rugby Union in that the conversation between the referee and the TMO (Television Match Official) is heard by all and the replay of the offence is shown on the big screen. Also, the referee consults the linesmen before a final decision is made. Because of this referees are treated with some respect.

While the introduction of this procedure to football will never stop conspiracy theories, it would at least give plausible reasons for the decisions made.

As for the suggested blue card, while not a Scottish decision, it must be one of the more bizarre suggestions in the present game – even more cause for confusion. At least common sense did prevail by dropping the idea.

The yellow card in football could easily be used as a ten-minute off field punishment and, as in rugby, could be reviewed to be a possible red card situation. All while the game is in progress. It could also be used to monitor dissent and antagonism against the referee and officials.

The offside and the “deliberate” handball rules have become farcically inconsistent, not only here, but also in England. Match of the Day confirms this and frustrates even the least vehement of pundits.

As an 83-year-old Scottish rugby supporter, I often despair of how the game is changing and I sometimes sound like Victor Meldrew. However, it appears I’m not the only one. Many ex-players feel the same. I despair even more when watching football. I’ve seen s ome wonderful games and brilliant football, but s ome very bad refereeing and VAR decisions. The referee should have the final say, not the VAR official.

Maybe the SFA could be leaders for change and prevent a repetition of some of the more bizarre recent decisions, but I don’t hold out much hope as the bureaucracy in the hierarchy of Scottish football is dense and impenetrable.

Ian Smith, Troon, South Ayrshire

