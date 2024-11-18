Wind power is an important part of Scotland's renewables project (Picture: Andy Buchanan / AFP)

Delegates at annual renewables conference embraced optimism in the face of challenges

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our recent annual Renewable Energy Seminar, held for the first time alongside Irwin Mitchell since our firms combined, brought together key players in the sector to discuss one of the most pressing topics of our time.

This year’s theme, Achieving Alignment: The Realities of Delivering Net Zero, emphasised the challenges Scotland and the UK face in meeting ambitious targets. The backdrop was one of significant climate-driven urgency. With rising temperatures and regular reminders of the impact of climate change all around us, the need for action is evident both for sustainability and energy security reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the challenges, however, there is a sense of forward momentum. The recent political shift at Westminster and initiatives spearheaded by Ed Miliband, particularly setting up Mission Control for Clean Power 2030 and establishing the Onshore Wind Industry Taskforce, have injected increased positivity into the renewables sector.

A key focus in achieving renewables delivery is grid, says Esme Macfarlane

Alongside that, however, is a diverse policy framework covering planning, grid and market reform which impacts on the direction of travel. Kate Dooley of RES gave us a helpful overview of a developer’s perspective on the multitude of policies affecting renewables projects, balancing the positivity in the sector with the realities of delivery.

A key focus in achieving delivery is, of course, grid. Given the recent establishment of NESO (National Energy System Operator for Great Britain) and the release of its Clean Power 2030 report just days before our seminar, it was valuable and timely to have NESO’s Connections Strategy Manager, Neil Copeland, join us to set out options for prioritising projects in the connections queue.

With nearly 620 miles of new power lines needed to meet the Government’s Clean Power Plan 2030, there are structural as well as logistical hurdles to overcome. Developers at the seminar were eager to engage on these issues and better understand the potential impact on their pipeline projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our own Managing Partner, Fraser Gillies – an expert in planning and renewable energy law – provided his annual planning update, a mainstay of our renewables event. The planning landscape remains critical to delivering projects, and keeping stakeholders informed is essential to maintain steady progress.

Claire Petricca-Riding from Irwin Mitchell offered her expertise on biodiversity enhancement and net gain initiatives that have been implemented in England and the lessons which might be learned if Scotland adopts a similar approach. This raised important considerations for developers, who might need to adjust project plans to meet biodiversity targets, balancing ecological priorities with development goals, striking at the heart of project viability.

Delegates also heard from Geum Howatson of Logogen, chair of the Scottish Government’s Aviation Lighting Working Group, which is preparing to publish guidance on this issue. It was helpful to have an insight into the implications of last year’s Sector Deal and it is clear this upcoming guidance will provide much-needed direction for developers navigating challenges around onshore wind.

This was another key event in Scotland’s renewables calendar and it was encouraging to witness the determination in the room and the engagement from 120+ attendees – primarily developers - who will ultimately drive Scotland’s transition to Net Zero. In the end, the message was clear: while Scotland’s path to Net Zero is complex and filled with hurdles, there is cause for optimism. Despite the evident challenges, momentum and determination across the industry remain strong. It’s no small task ahead but we have the pieces; now, it’s about putting them together.