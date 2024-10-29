Transition to smart energy systems is the only way forward new - John Forster

In September the UK’s last coal-fired power station near Nottingham was closed after over 140 years, marking a significant moment in our energy history. Coal, which once powered our factories, homes and transport, has been the bedrock of our industrial growth and modern economy. Now, with this milestone, we can confidently say that we no longer need coal to fuel our society. However, as we move away from this historically dominant and dirty energy source, we face both challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of energy in the UK.

In September the UK’s last coal-fired power station, near Nottingham, was closed after more than 140 years, marking a significant moment in our energy history. Coal, which once powered our factories, homes and transport, has been the bedrock of our industrial growth and modern economy. Now, with this milestone, we can confidently say that we no longer need coal to fuel our society. However, as we move away from this historically dominant and dirty energy source, we face both challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of energy in the UK.

The incoming Labour government, in a move spearheaded by the new Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, has already signalled an ambitious move with its decision to nationalise the National Grid and rebrand it as the National Energy Systems Operator (NESO). In theory, this could unlock key barriers that have historically stymied the development and adoption of renewable energy. By taking control of the energy system at a national level, the government can take a more holistic approach to grid management, removing constraints that previously favoured fossil fuel-based energy. The grid, now owned by the people, can be redesigned to prioritise clean energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro.

One of the key changes we are seeing is the transition to smart energy systems. The old reliance on coal and gas provided a simplistic, if dirty, solution to energy shortages: burn more fossil fuels. But this approach is no longer viable. The need to balance energy generation, particularly from renewables, has created volatility in the energy market which directly influences wholesale energy prices and, in turn, drives up costs for consumers.

​Workers survey the offline turbine hall in the UK’s last coal-fired power station (Picture: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty)

The answer lies in a smarter, more integrated energy system. Our future lies in both large-scale and microgeneration of renewables, such as solar power, combined with infrastructure for energy storage. We have the opportunity to become smart energy generators, storing excess energy when it's cheap and plentiful, and using it during periods of high demand. This shift towards a low-carbon, low-cost energy system is essential not only for meeting climate targets but for ensuring energy security and affordability for businesses and households alike.

While there has been a great deal of passion with the vision of a low-carbon future, it’s important to remember that the energy transition also needs to be low-cost. It’s not enough to simply reduce carbon emissions – we must also reduce energy costs for end users. Cutting carbon, while simultaneously lowering cost, is the only acceptable solution and the true definition of a ‘just transition’.

The closure of the last coal-fired power station is more than just a symbolic gesture; it’s a call to action. We have the opportunity to embrace a new energy model – one that relies on clean, renewable sources and is both economically and environmentally sustainable. The incoming government has already taken significant steps in this direction with the NESO initiative, and we must continue to push for policies that promote renewable energy generation and storage at all levels.

As we look to the future, the vision of an electrified society powered by clean energy is within reach. But to make this a reality, we must focus on building the infrastructure necessary to support it. Smart energy systems, grid modernisation and energy storage solutions will all play a critical role in making renewable energy the cornerstone of our energy mix. This is not just a technical transition; it is an opportunity to redefine how we generate, store and consume energy, ensuring that it is not only clean but affordable for all.