Going off radar can offer the truest rewards - Alison Campsie

Looking towards Suilven

I'm just back from holiday to Assynt, the first time away in quite some time, and the last thing I felt like doing was letting others know my every move.

There was a new kind of freedom to be had in heading out into the mountains with a map, a compass and quickly draining 22 per cent charge in my pocket.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I walked the two hours to the foot of the hill, I shut the little bleeder off after taking one image of the magnificent peak of Suilven as it transcended the landscape around me.

I tuned into the watery wilderness, the hundreds of millions of years of geology and felt the joy of a warm, drizzly Highland midsummer morning seep in.

The only person I really wanted to share this experience with was myself.

After escalating the self doubt that rose within as I approached the foot of this magnificent peak, I started to head up through the gully. It was a hard graft, walked with careful steps of intent.

On reaching the top and the views hit from all angles, I knew that all roads, the lumps and the bumps of the past while, had led me here. There was nowhere else I was meant to be at that moment and a certain euphoria flooded in.

This was a tick in time that I did want to capture. I turned on my phone, took a selfie - and my phone died in my hand. No matter.

Later, I had a little more charge and took two more pictures of a bay close to Achmelvich where I sat and ate a cheese pie and drank a mug of tea as the sun of the solstice started to fall away.

Before I headed off on holiday, and amid the deep concerns surrounding the rush of visitors to these fragile, beautiful places, I thought about how to tread as lightly as I could. Not hashtagging the life out of my trip seemed to be something I could do to limit my trace.