When it comes to windows and doors, always resist the temptation to be influenced by the unwritten rules of what’s considered acceptable. Window and door colours don’t have to be the same colour so long as they complement each other, or they complement the style of your property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your home’s exterior is its first impression, so make it unforgettable. The right front door and window colour pairings can set the tone for your property, showcasing your style while creating a welcoming, kerb appeal.

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at premium designer of windows and doors, The Residence Collection, shares five classic window and door pairings to suit every home style in 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pairing of window frames and front doors isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about the story you want your home to tell. Here’s how different combinations create distinct effects:

Expert reveals best window and door colour matches to define your home’s style in 2025

1. Timeless and Traditional

“White window frames with a muted front door, such as deep red, navy blue, or forest green, create a timeless, elegant look. This combination exudes sophistication and is perfect for period properties and homes with brick or stone facades, giving your home a welcoming, heritage-inspired vibe.”

2. Bold and Contemporary

“Black or anthracite grey window frames paired with a vibrant door in mustard yellow, teal, or daring red offer a striking and modern contrast. This pairing adds drama and personality to minimalist or industrial-style homes, creating a stylish and confident aesthetic.”

3. Natural and Rustic

“Soft grey or sage green windows combined with a wooden or earthy-toned door in oak, clay, or terracotta blend beautifully with natural surroundings. Ideal for countryside homes, this combination adds warmth and harmony, giving your property a cosy, eco-conscious feel.”

4. Bright and Cheerful

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“White or cream window frames paired with a brightly coloured door in yellow, coral, or pastel blue make your home feel inviting and full of character. This playful combination works wonderfully for cottages, beach houses, or any home looking to radiate positivity and charm.”

5. Sleek and Monochrome

“For a contemporary, high-end look, matching black or grey window frames with a monochrome door creates a polished, minimalist aesthetic. Perfect for urban homes or new builds, this pairing offers cutting-edge sophistication that speaks of modern luxury.”

Jo Trotman concludes:

“The combination of your door and window colours speaks volumes about your home’s personality. Whether you lean toward timeless tradition or modern boldness, the right pairing can elevate your property’s style and make it a true reflection of you.”