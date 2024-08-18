Say what you like about the Scottish Tories, they're never boring

It’s never dull with the Scottish Tories.

Politics in recess is supposed to be a quiet, serene affair, with our elected officials enjoying a holiday, doing a little constituency work, and posing for staged photos during both. But instead, we’ve been forced to endure shameful scenes of public fighting and those who should know better trying to take advantage of it. I am of course talking about the Scottish Tory leadership contest, a race between six people who seem to be doing their best to ensure absolutely nobody wins.

Whether it’s a supporter accidentally leaking their own messages criticising a candidate they’re backing, briefing against each other, or simply demanding to pause the contest because Douglas Ross tried to quit a bit earlier, this is not a battle of ideas, it’s a bonfire of professionalism, where everyone gets burned.

The latest development is the resounding anger from candidates Murdo Fraser, Jamie Greene, Liam Kerr and Brian Whittle who said they were “deeply concerned” by claims that in 2023 Mr Ross suggested he should be replaced by Russell Findlay - who is also standing in the contest. Essentially the Scottish Tory leader, perhaps sick of his Holyrood colleagues, tried to quit a year ago, and thought Mr Findlay would be a good replacement.

To clarify, Mr Ross doesn’t decide who the next leader is. He’s not issued a public endorsement. He’s, at most, privately suggested who he viewed best to run the party, so now four candidates are saying it’s not fair. How dare the guy they dislike not want them to get the big job! How mean of a leader they disagreed with to have his private views briefed. It’s not fair!

And look, Mr Findlay may be the choice of the party establishment, but that doesn’t mean it’s rigged. It just means some of those with clout in the party think he’s better than those who ask for the game to be stopped because the best players aren’t on their team. Because that’s all this is. And I’m sure it’s frustrating. But who does complaining about it in public serve? Does this make the Scottish Tories seem ready to win in Holyrood? Do they seem like an organised unit, ready to hold the SNP to account, and fight for Scotland’s interests against a Labour Government. Or does it look a little insular, a tad indulgent, with all the professionalism of posting messages attacking your own candidate on a Whatsapp status, rather than a message.