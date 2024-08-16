Meghan Gallacher announced her resignation as deputy leader on social media

The Scottish Tory leadership contest has descended into chaos after the party’s deputy leader resigned and four out of six candidates said it should not proceed any further until “serious questions” are answered about fairness and transparency.

The extraordinary developments follow reports Douglas Ross, the outgoing leader, plotted to stand down more than a year ago in order to swap Holyrood for Westminster, and named his preferred successor as Tory MSP Russell Findlay.

A joint statement from candidates Murdo Fraser, Jamie Greene, Liam Kerr and Brian Whittle said they were “deeply concerned by the disturbing claims” and questioned the “transparency and fairness” of the contest.

Meanwhile, Meghan Gallacher, who is also running to replace Mr Ross, said she was also “deeply troubled” and announced her resignation as deputy leader on social media.

In a letter to Mr Ross, she said she was “completely unaware” of his past plans. “Following the story being published, there is a potential risk to the reputation of our party and the leadership contest moving forward,” she wrote. “I have yet to be contacted by the leadership team about these events and I find this regrettable.”

Jackson Carlaw, Mr Ross’s predecessor, said his position was now “unsustainable”. Mr Ross is due to continue as leader until a replacement is appointed at the end of next month. In a post on social media, he said this would not change.

“We now have an agreed process in place and in just 42 days a new leader will be elected by the members from across the country,” he said. “I have deliberately said nothing about any of the candidates or the process to maintain my neutrality during the contest, and again that will not change.”

Mr Findlay is seen as the candidate favoured by the party establishment.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Ross, who is an MSP, met with Kathleen Robertson, who was the Tory general election candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, in July 2023 to ask if he could replace her. He said he would stand down as party leader if selected.

He allegedly told Ms Robertson, who is the leader of Moray Council, that his “heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood”. She refused his request despite being promised selection as a Holyrood candidate in 2026.

Mr Ross was also an MP until the general election, but had previously said publicly he would not seek re-election to Westminster to focus on his priorities in Holyrood as Scottish Tory leader.

However, he later announced his candidacy in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, facing criticism for his U-turn and then further attack after former MP David Duguid said he was “deselected” from the seat the night before the announcement due to ill health. Mr Ross then announced he would step aside as party leader.

He lost the seat to the SNP on July 4 and now faces calls to resign from Holyrood, where he is a Highlands and Islands MSP.

Mr Ross told the Telegraph he sought the meeting with Ms Robertson at the request of local members to check she was “still committed to standing for the seat”. He said: “She confirmed that she was and I then campaigned with her in the hope that she would win the new constituency.”

He allegedly told Ms Robertson he wanted Mr Findlay to replace him as Holyrood leader if he won the seat at Westminster.

Mr Findlay said: "I had no knowledge of any conversations that have been reported. I am standing to change our party and recent developments underline why change is so necessary. "I am focused on running a positive campaign. I will continue to set out my vision to win over the public with common-sense, Conservative policy proposals that champion aspiration and opportunity."

In a joint statement, Mr Fraser, Mr Greene, Mr Kerr and Mr Whittle said: “As candidates for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, we are deeply concerned by the disturbing claims reported today about the conduct of Douglas Ross in relation to his seeking candidacy for a number of seats in the recent general election. The reports also reference his plans and preferences for a replacement leader to take over the party upon his departure which are relevant to the transparency and fairness of the current leadership contest we are participating in. These allegations raise serious questions for the party which, in our opinion, require to be answered before the current leadership contest proceeds further.”

They asked when senior figures such as the party chairman and director were told of Mr Ross’s actions. Their letter to the management board also asked whether it believed Mr Ross’s actions were an “appropriate way” to treat a female candidate.

In her separate letter, Ms Gallacher said she was “no longer able to continue” as deputy leader. As well as her concerns about Mr Ross’s actions, she said there was a “conflict of interest” in remaining deputy while running for the leadership.

Responding, Mr Ross thanked her for her work. “I accept your reasoning that as you are a candidate in the leadership election you have felt it necessary to resign your party role to avoid any conflict of interest,” he wrote. “As you know, I have committed to remaining neutral in this contest and will remain in post until a successor is chosen by the membership next month.” A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “This relates to a personal and private conversation between Douglas Ross and Kathleen Robertson and is not a matter for the party. Some months later Kathleen Robertson separately informed the chairman and the party director about this meeting and said she wished this matter to remain confidential and required them to do nothing further.”

It is understood Craig Hoy, the party chairman, was informed in November and James Tweedie, the director, in January.

SNP MP Graham Leadbitter, who went on to win the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat, said Mr Ross should quit as an MSP if he sees Holyrood “as second best”.

He said: “If Douglas Ross’s heart isn’t in Holyrood he should resign. His bid to retain a seat at Westminster included a specific promise he would resign as an MSP if he was successful – it’s clear he’s neither happy nor focused on the job at Holyrood.

“Nor should a job as an MSP ever be seen as second best or as simply a back-up. This sorry saga has, again, put the Tories’ contempt for Scotland’s Parliament under the spotlight.”