Sentencing high-profile people such as disgraced newsman Huw Edwards presents a challenge​

The sentencing of Huw Edwards brings into sharp focus whether our legal systems remain fit for purpose when faced with cases involving high-profile individuals. To what extent can celebrity influence an outcome? In Scotland too, there have been numerous examples of high-profile individuals who find themselves on the wrong side of the criminal justice system - former SNP MP Natalie McGarry, for example, or any number of footballers.

Sentencing a public figure in a criminal case presents unique complications and inevitably sparks a debate about fairness. In essence, it boils down to this: has this high-profile individual been treated in the same way as you or I?

A distinction must be made between high-profile individuals involved in a case (the Huw Edwards type) and individuals involved in high-profile cases (like those in the recent riot cases or the Lockerbie bombing).

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court last week after receiving a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years for accessing indecent images of children (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

One of the primary complications is the intense media scrutiny that accompanies high-profile individuals. The pressure on judges to deliver a sentence that aligns with public sentiment can be significant. This arguably compromises the fairness of the judgment, but the question is ‘In which way?’

On the one hand, their high-profile status may lead to harsher judgments as a way to set a public deterrent or counteract perceived leniency. On the other hand, that same high-profile individual could benefit from extra time and consideration by the judge. The 16-page judgment by the presiding magistrate in the Huw Edwards case might suggest just this.

The ‘celebrity,’ with their influence and resources, might afford them their choice of legal representation, which could arguably lead to more favourable sentencing. In the Edwards case, comment has been made around him being represented by a KC in a Magistrates' court, one of the lower courts in England. Although not prohibited, it is unusual and is a choice only open to those who can afford it.

The blunt truth is that these individuals and cases will come around in every criminal justice system over time. It is important to remember that not everyone is going to agree on what the exact outcome should be for every case. Judges can work with sentencing guidelines, as did the Magistrate, which are designed to try and bring some level of consistency and can work as a safeguard against unfairness in these particular cases.

Douglas McConnell is a partner at Duncan & McConnell

In an effective criminal justice system, all efforts should be made to ensure sentencing remains a fair and unbiased process. Addressing any perceived bias requires awareness and active measures, which include fair and transparent practices and processes. As a legal professional, I often deal with high-profile individuals who find themselves in an environment completely alien to them. I am always attuned to the possibility of increased media scrutiny, as I am sure is the presiding Judge. There is no doubt that these types of matters can unbalance the legal system, but I’m yet to be convinced who benefits.