World premiere of Renée Zellweger film is massive for Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Renée Zellweger brought the 1990s fictional heroine Bridget Jones, previously confined to the printed page, to life in truly spectacular style in the film series. Along with stellar performances in films like Cold Mountain and Jerry Maguire, it made her one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

So the news that her directorial debut, an animated short film called They, will have its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival in August is “a really big coup”, as the EIFF’s director Paul Ridd rightly said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world premier of Renée Zellweger's directorial debut will be held in Edinburgh (Picture: Dia Dipasupil) | Getty Images

What’s more, it was Zellweger’s representatives who got in touch with the festival, rather than the other way around. Given it wasn’t that long ago that it seemed the annual event had collapsed, this represents a real turnaround in its fortunes.