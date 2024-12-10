World must now help Syria achieve the original aim of 2011 Arab Spring uprisings

The West should seek to encourage Syria’s new rulers to move towards democracy

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen years ago, amid the optimism of the Arab Spring, the people of Syria took to the streets in huge numbers to call for democracy. Earlier that year, Tunisia’s ‘Jasmine Revolution’ had prompted that country’s dictator, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, to flee the country.

However, Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, chose a different path, sending in his soldiers to kill unarmed civilians who dared to question his rule. In the resulting civil war, more than 500,000 people died and 12 million more became refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this bloody conflict, Russia and Iran propped up Assad, while the country also saw the rise of rebel Islamist militia groups, some with links to al-Qaida. One such group was Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which led the coalition of forces that finally ousted the bloodthirsty Assad.

A Syrian Kurd in the city of Qamishli celebrates the fall of capital Damascus to rebel forces (Picture: Delil Souleiman) | AFP via Getty Images

Vision of freedom

Currently banned in the UK, HTS actually severed its links to al-Qaida years ago, and there is hope that its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, will adopt a moderate approach. UK Cabinet minister Pat McFadden said that al-Golani had been “saying some of the right things about the protection of minorities, about respecting people's rights”.

While HTS’s intentions remain unclear and we must remain sceptical – the Taliban have become increasingly repressive since taking over Afghanistan – there is nothing inherently contradictory about democracy and Islam. The hope, therefore, is that Syria will now be able to embrace the vision of freedom that inspired the original Arab Spring uprising.

However, with some outside forces opposed to Syrian democracy, such as Russia and Iran, it may well need help from other parts of the world if it is to have any chance of doing so. Given Donald Trump’s isolationist tendencies, that may not come from the US, so the UK and European Union should be ready to step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not about trying to enforce a new system of government on Syria, but offering help where it is needed. A stable democracy needs a stable economy.