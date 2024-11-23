Readers' Letters: Warmongering Russia is pushing for a global conflict

Russian military vehicles drive on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow In May this year. The May 9 event celebrated the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II (Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

A reader says personal experience suggests Russia would welcome a third world war

I am 73 years old, born into a Polish family, which along with over 1.5 million other Poles were ethnically cleansed from their homes between 1939 and 1941, by both the Soviet army and their terrorist secret police the NKVD.

This was done in accordance with the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact signed between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union on 23 August 1939, widely acknowledged as the green light for Hitler to invade Poland one week later.

Never once in my life have I heard any one blame the Soviets for starting World War II. Between September 1939 and June 1941 the Soviets were supplying Hitler with everything he needed to destroy much of Europe which included attacking Britain.

Young people of today who are not familiar with history are asking “When will world War III begin?” The answer is soon. Why would the Russians not push for a Third World War when they played such a major part in starting the second?

Henryk Belda, Edinburgh

Woolly justice

In what can only be described as a travesty of justice, the International Criminal Court wants to charge Israeli leaders with alleged crimes against humanity.

Hamas has changed its tune from opposition to these charges concerning it and has now backed this call, almost certainly because none of the accused on its side are still alive. Does this not speak volumes?

Hamas initiated this war. Israelis were the original victims. For judges to attempt to turn this state of affairs on its head is to belittle true justice. Does “justice” exist any more when the criteria are so woolly?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

War crimes

Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and Mohammed Deif are the latest terrible trio to be arraigned for war crimes, joining Vladimir Putin in a 21st century Chamber of Horrors. While Vladimir Putin continues to pursue his ambitions in the illegal war in Ukraine, Mohammed Deif's arrest is well deserved, probably posthumously, for the horrific atrocity of October 7 2023 by Hamas, which triggered the Gaza War, itself showing no sign of resolution.

As if the fact that an innocent child in Gaza is murdered every 30 minutes weren’t enough, now there are hints of starvation of the Gaza population at large, as incoming food aid is being regularly blocked. Benjamin Netanyahu’s crime is to push for further atrocities, aided and abetted by his defence secretary, Yoav Gallant.

It’s well past the time when Benjamin Netanyahu can claim that the Israelis are simply acting in self-defence. Rather, ironically, the longer this war continues, having spread already into Lebanon and now Syria, the more the likelihood is that it might well escalate into a conflict, spanning the entire Middle East – and that surely is in nobody’s interests, least of all, Israel’s.

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

Memory lane

Your report that Byres Road has just been named one of the UK’s most iconic shopping streets, with most shops and businesses independently owned, brought back long buried memories.

It’s many, many, years since I’ve been in Byres Road. It was always my parents’ go -o place on Saturday mornings after my dather was demobbed.

There was a Fuller’s coffee shop, with a coffee grinder, I can still remember the marvellous smell of freshly ground coffee.

In the Fifties The Grosvenor Cinema in Byres Road occasionally showed adults-only films. As a youngster I’d heard Rififi was a bit rude, so I sneaked in, stood tall at the cash desk and then sat through 90 minutes of utter boredom. It was entirely in French.

In the late-fifties my father returned from England for a six-month stint with his company’s Hillington plant.

During that time, we lived in a rented flat just of Byres Road. I went back to Jordanhill College School only to find that my English Grammar School curriculum was 12 months behind; I was dropped from being with my previous classmates; so humiliating.

If the weather was a trifle damp, wherever, we’d say “it’s like a wet Saturday in Byres Road.” I still say that, although I’ve lived in Kent for 72 years.

I have previously written about my pride in being a Glaswegian. Part of that includes an affinity for the fabled Byres Road.

Doug Morrison, Tenterden, Kent

Blameless farmers

In an interesting article Mary Colwell, the director of Curlew Action, highlights reasons for the decline in curlew numbers (Scotsman, 21 November). Like every other writer who has an association with wildlife conservation she blames intensive agriculture, foxes and crows.

The reality is that over the past few decades agriculture is no more intensive than previously. Actually the curlew, on the farms that I looked after, nested more frequently on hill land and unimproved pasture. Much of this ground is now no longer farmed at all.

Foxes and crows were in the past controlled by gamekeepers who, like hill farmers, have reduced in number. As every farmer and country dweller knows, the significant difference over recent decades is the explosion in badgers, who dig out bumble bees, unroll and eviscerate hedgehogs almost to their extinction and clean out nests of ground nesting birds in seconds.

The consistent failure to mention the part badgers play in the destruction of wildlife by those who purport to conserve it is no oversight and is a deliberate tactic which should be exposed for what it is. I don’t participate in country sports. However, it is obvious that the best chance that much of our wildlife has of flourishing is on keepered land.

John Elliot, Earlston, Scottish Borders

Rewilding plea

As Sir David Attenborough put it: “We are dependent on the natural world for every breath of air we take and every mouthful of food we eat.” But nature is in trouble, with Scotland ranked as one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries.

We are asking readers to sign the Rewilding Nation Charter – a call on the Scottish Government to declare Scotland the world’s first Rewilding Nation, with a commitment to nature recovery across 30 per cent of its land and seas.

We can achieve this by restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefitting productive farmland.

Rewilding offers hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, benefitting jobs, health, sustainable food, clean air and water, and thriving communities.

The Charter has already been signed by thousands of people from all walks of life and many diverse organisations. On 3 December, we will present our vision for a Rewilding Nation to the Scottish Government.

Please add your voice to the Charter’s groundswell of hope at www.rewild.scot/charter.

Steve Micklewright (CEO, Trees for Life) and Karen Blackport (CEO, Bright Green Nature), Convenors, Scottish Rewilding Alliance, Findhorn, Moray

Drive for growth

As we look to the future of Scotland’s economy, it is crucial that we consider policies that empower our local businesses and entrepreneurs. Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-American industrialist, once said: “The first man gets the oyster, the second man gets the shell."

Proposals such as introducing a corporation tax-free allowance of £100,000 in profits could give our small businesses the boost they need to compete and grow. Similarly, raising the VAT threshold to £150,000 could reduce administrative burdens, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and expansion.

These measures, coupled with targeted support for key Scottish industries like fishing and agriculture, could help create a more dynamic and resilient economy. It is time for a robust debate on how we can use tax policy to drive growth and prosperity across Scotland.

Alastair Majury, Dunblane, Stirling

Out like Flynn

So the SNP Commons leader Stephen Flynn, having previously savaged Tory politician Douglas Ross for being both an MP and an MSP, has now retreated from his intention to do precisely the same, stating “I got it wrong”.

Indeed he did, according not only to opposition politicians but many significant figures within his own party. Previously, he was guilty of shocking double standards and rank hypocrisy; now seemingly, he’s merely admitting to a stunning lack of political nous and gross stupidity.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Scottish Borders

Bad planning

Viewing the details of Edinburgh planning applications on line used to be free, and the system worked well.

The planning department has now changed the file format so that one has to pay an app licence fee to view them. Not to the city, but to Microsoft, who I understand are not short of money. Why did our councilors sanction this? And more worrying did they know what they were doing?

David Hogg, Edinburgh

Good old Donald

How utterly predictable that the Greens’ Partick Harvie wants to see protest demonstrations when Donald Trump visits this country. I do not think he – Mr Harvie – is aware that such is his status that his words will only encourage sympathy for Donald Trump and may in fact tempt some Scots to think: “Well, if Patrick Harvie and the Greens are against him, maybe he is OK after all.”

And who could blame them?

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

