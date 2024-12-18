Wine is good for you? Why it's important to read beyond the headline

New research suggests moderate wine drinking reduces the risk of heart disease

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bottle of wine a week for men or half a bottle for women is good for you? Let’s all say ‘cheers’ to that! However, as with most things, it’s worth reading beyond the headline to understand the details of the latest study on the disputed health effects of a regular glass of vino. Scientists have been going back and forth on this subject for years.

The new research found that – when combined with a heart-healthy Mediterranean diet of olive oil, vegetables, fruit, nuts and fish – people who drank a bottle of wine a week were less likely to suffer from heart disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists have been debating the health benefits of wine for years (Picture: Justin Sullivan) | Getty Images

Importantly, however, what they found was a correlation, rather than a causative effect. So it’s possible that the moderate wine drinkers did something else that meant they were healthier than the others. The protective effects of drinking wine, if they do exist, also only appear to start from the age of 35 to 40.