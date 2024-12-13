It’s cold outside and Christmas is on the way - which means it’s mulled wine season.
The mix of hot red wine and spices is a traditional festive favourite during December, with numerous different varieties available – from the German gluhwein to the Nordic glogg.
Some pour a couple of shots of gin or vodka to liven things up, while other insist on adding fruit to the mix.
Nearly every northern European country has their own traditional brew, often served up at Christmas markets to keep the cold away.
And plenty of Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants serve their own unique winter warmers.
1. Edinburgh Christmas Market
Probably the most popular place to pick up a cup of warming mulled wine is in the Capital's Christmas Market. Expect to pay around £6 but you'll be disappointed if you're looking for a quirky recipe with interesting tastes - this is likely to be mass produced to maximise profit with little in the way of loving care. The beautiful surroundings just about make up for it though. | National World
2. Teuchters Landing
The mulled wine in Teuchters Landing might just be the best in Leith. | Google Maps
3. Doctors
A mulled wine is just what the doctor ordered after a walk around The Meadows. Luckily Doctors pub is a stone's throw from the park and win rave reviews for its winter tipple. | Google Maps
4. The Scran & Scallie
Located on Comely Bank Road, the Scran & Scallie gastropub adds mulled wine to its extensive range of tipples - including locally-produced beers - for the festive season. Some of the reviews say that the portions aren't overly generous, but maybe it's just a case of quality over quantity. | Google Maps