From William Wallace to Cairngorm farmers: How one word can change the world

‘Enough is enough’ is a powerful phrase used by many to protest against situations they find intolerable, writes Philip Lymbery, for whom it was the suffering of farm animals

There comes a time in everyone’s life where you have to put your foot down and say, “enough is enough”. I remember that moment well. I was left shattered and shaking inside. I couldn’t believe what I’d just seen.

A cow was being violently poked and prodded, crying out in pain. She was unable to get up. Her leg was broken. She was in the way. It was all part of the live animal export trade. Thankfully, enough people stood up to say, “enough is enough”.

Some naysayers said you’ll never stop it. But testament to the power of people standing up, we finally did it. This year, live exports from Britain were banned.

That success had me reflecting on the power of ‘enough’. The strength of that word for both overcoming wrongs or injustice as well as seeing positives in ourselves and our situations.

It can be about drawing a line under something. Demanding it stops. Or pushing boundaries; not giving up until we see progress. Similarly, it can be the recognition that we ourselves are enough. Good for the task. A recognition of confidence, of inner peace.

A call for justice

Throughout history, “enough is enough” has served as a rallying cry in movements for justice, inclusion, and equality. One of the most prominent examples is the global Black Lives Matter movement, which surged into mainstream consciousness in 2020 after the tragic murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US. Floyd’s death, captured on video, sparked protests worldwide, as millions of people rallied against systemic racism and police brutality.

The phrase was echoed by protesters, activists, and supporters to signify that racial inequality and violence had gone on for too long. It became a moment of global reckoning on race and justice.

William Wallace once decided 'enough is enough' (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland’s legacy of resistance

Scotland is no stranger to saying “enough is enough”. It carries deep historical meaning, born from a long history of standing up for justice and self-determination. One of the most famous examples is the fight for Scottish independence, led by the likes of William Wallace and Robert the Bruce.

The power of the sentiment is encapsulated in in the film Braveheart with the iconic line: “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!” More recently, the 2014 Scottish independence referendum was a modern manifestation of “enough is enough”, reflecting frustrations over political and economic inequalities.

Protests over wildlife

The phrase was also a rallying cry used by farmers in Scotland to protest against the Scottish government’s agricultural policies and the Cairngorms National Park Authority. However, that one really got my goat! It had me writing back, “enough!”

Their protests were triggered by the reintroduction of beavers. Yet bringing back wildlife, far from being a reason to protest, is a good thing and vital for a vibrant future for us all.

At the heart of these movements is the belief that change is both necessary and possible. As Mahatma Gandhi once said: “There is a limit to everything, and when the limit is reached, the necessary action must be taken.”

This idea of limits being reached is central to the phrase “enough is enough”; It marks the moment when patience gives way to determination, and people take action to demand justice, equality, and respect. Gandhi also said: “The world has enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed.”

Global hunger and waste

The world produces more than enough food. In fact, twice as much as is needed for the number of people. Yet still nearly a billion people go hungry.

A quarter of the world’s food is wasted by feeding perfectly good crop harvests to industrially reared animals. Most of the food value in terms of calories and protein is lost in the process. It’s an uncomfortable truth: many are starving because we choose to fatten cows on food that could be feeding people.

In a broader sense, “enough is enough” is not just about frustration or anger. Whether in personal relationships, social justice movements, or political struggles, using the phrase signals the courage to demand more – more fairness, more respect, and more freedom. It is a call for change and a powerful statement of hope for a better future.

Personal boundaries

On a personal level, ‘enough’ can also be a way to stay grounded, to retain a reserve. Finding a balance, for example, between work and home-life. A balance that in any case is forever changing, in a state of flux. Shifting constantly depending on your stage of life. The arrival of a new child. Caring for an elderly family member. Moving home. Commuting more. Or less. Taking a holiday or even a sabbatical.

‘Enough’ can be about reclaiming our power, honouring our worth, and taking responsibility for our well-being. We might express it in setting boundaries, asserting our needs, and focusing on our well-being.

It can be about finding contentment or recognising what personal peace looks like for you. About realising that inner balance rarely happens by accident. You have to work at it. It may involve setting off on a personal journey, intentionally focusing on arriving at a happier place.

So, this World Animal Day, I’ll be setting off on a journey to find greater peace in my home-life. In this way, I hope to be better able to keep saying, “enough is enough” in the face of mistreatment of animals and to be stronger in striving to put kindness at the centre of our society.