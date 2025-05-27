Why we (probably) shouldn't fear new giant leap forward for robot-kind

New system enables first-time users to begin 3D printing their own robots within days
Published 27th May 2025, 06:00 BST

From R2-D2 to WALL-E and the Terminator, robots have captured our imagination for years but, in the real world, such machines have proved pretty thin on the ground.

However scientists at Edinburgh University have apparently made a giant leap forward for robot-kind by inventing ones that can walk straight out of the 3D printer that made them. The printer costs less than £400 and first-time users can begin cranking out bots within days.

Lead engineer Maks Gepner said: “Using our new platform, anyone can now easily print things which were previously thought to be impossible. This is a game-changer for engineers and artists alike... we believe soft robotics is ready to make a major real-world impact.”

R2-D2 and C-3PO from the Star Wars films have fascinated generations for more than 40 years (Picture: Valerie Macon)R2-D2 and C-3PO from the Star Wars films have fascinated generations for more than 40 years (Picture: Valerie Macon)
Potential uses include in nuclear decommissioning, the biomedical sector and space. However, we suspect it won’t be too long until a science fiction writer uses them to conjure up a dystopian tale of the world under attack by a robot army churned out from some wannabe Bond villain’s basement.

Fortunately, these particular robots are powered by compressed air, so any bid for world domination may quickly run out of puff.

