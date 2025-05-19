Robotic pets light up care home residents' lives

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Forthbank Care Home in Kildean, Stirling, have been experiencing heartwarming moments through an innovative form of companionship with robotic pets.

The lifelike pets, which mimic the behaviour of real animals, have brought immense joy to residents. Many residents have fond memories of owning pets throughout their lives, and these robotic pets bring back that nostalgic feeling of companionship.

Dogs, cats, rabbits, and budgies were once beloved members of their families, and holding these interactive robotic animals has brought back those treasured moments.

Forthbank residents faces lit up with joy and delight as they got the chance to hold, pet, and talk to the robotic companions.

Resident at HC-One Scotland’s Forthbank Care Home with robotic animal

Johanne Snedden, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Forthbank Care Home, said: “I love grooming these animals, they are so lovely.”

Sharon McCulloch, senior carer at HC-One Scotland’s Forthbank Care Home, said: “The mood changed in the residents whilst holding the robotic animals. They enjoyed holding, petting, and talking to them. They brought so much happiness.

“The use of robotic pets is part of Forthbank’s ongoing commitment to person-centred care, exploring innovative ways to enhance emotional wellbeing and quality of life for every resident.”