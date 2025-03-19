Why Tory leader is wrong about climate change – economically, environmentally and politically
According to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 is “impossible” or at least not without "a significant drop in our living standards, or worse... bankrupting us”.
However, in ignoring analyses by eminent economists like Professor Nicholas Stern that the costs of the transition to net zero are far outweighed by costs of failing to do this, she is making a choice. And it is a highly political one.
By moving her party closer towards the stance adopted by Reform UK on this issue, Badenoch may hope to win back former Tory voters who now support Nigel Farage’s party. However, all she may succeed in doing is convincing them that they were right to switch. Echoing Reform talking points makes their voice louder.
‘We need a market-oriented plan’
What her remarks appear to mean in practice is that the UK would move more slowly towards net zero under a Conservative government. So, just as the UK missed the boat on wind energy in the 1980s and 1990s, it would once again be a laggard as other countries steal a march on the technologies of the future. That makes no sense, economically or environmentally.
It also means the Conservatives are conceding ground on climate change to other parties. As Sam Hall , director of the Conservative Environment Network, correctly pointed out, “we need a market-oriented plan to decarbonise while growing the economy and strengthening security”.
He added that the 2050 target – which Badenoch blithely dismissed, saying “Why is it 2050 in the first place? No one knows” – was based on the “scientific imperative of stopping the worsening impacts of climate change and preventing unaffordable costs”. The Tory leader should speak to the insurance industry about the rising costs they are facing because of increasingly extreme weather.
Coincidentally, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service this week issued a warning about the “very high” to “extreme” risk of wildfires in parts of Scotland until Friday. Playing down the pressing need to act on climate change, as the flames rise ever higher, will be an increasingly bad look for all politicians. Badenoch is leading her party astray.
