Why Tory leader is wrong about climate change – economically, environmentally and politically

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 is “impossible” or at least not without "a significant drop in our living standards, or worse... bankrupting us”.

However, in ignoring analyses by eminent economists like Professor Nicholas Stern that the costs of the transition to net zero are far outweighed by costs of failing to do this, she is making a choice. And it is a highly political one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By moving her party closer towards the stance adopted by Reform UK on this issue, Badenoch may hope to win back former Tory voters who now support Nigel Farage’s party. However, all she may succeed in doing is convincing them that they were right to switch. Echoing Reform talking points makes their voice louder.

Kemi Badenoch should speak to the insurance industry about their rising costs as a result of increasingly extreme weather (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

‘We need a market-oriented plan’

What her remarks appear to mean in practice is that the UK would move more slowly towards net zero under a Conservative government. So, just as the UK missed the boat on wind energy in the 1980s and 1990s, it would once again be a laggard as other countries steal a march on the technologies of the future. That makes no sense, economically or environmentally.

It also means the Conservatives are conceding ground on climate change to other parties. As Sam Hall , director of the Conservative Environment Network, correctly pointed out, “we need a market-oriented plan to decarbonise while growing the economy and strengthening security”.

He added that the 2050 target – which Badenoch blithely dismissed, saying “Why is it 2050 in the first place? No one knows” – was based on the “scientific imperative of stopping the worsening impacts of climate change and preventing unaffordable costs”. The Tory leader should speak to the insurance industry about the rising costs they are facing because of increasingly extreme weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad