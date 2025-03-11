Scotland’s booming net zero sector takes centre stage at Aberdeen conference

A pioneering robotics firm and a startup turning wastewater into green hydrogen will be among the cutting-edge businesses featured at a major net zero technology conference in Aberdeen next month.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Net Zero Innovators conference, organised by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), will bring together energy professionals, emerging businesses and investors to highlight the latest developments in clean energy and industrial decarbonisation.

Taking place on April 3 at P&J Live, the event marks NZTC’s first conference of its kind. It comes as Scotland cements its position as a leader in the UK’s rapidly expanding net zero sector, with new figures showing the country’s green economy grew by 21.3 per cent last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 startups will exhibit, with industry experts leading panel discussions on renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture, alternative fuels and energy storage. Participants from NZTC’s TechX Accelerator programme will showcase some of the latest innovations driving the transition to cleaner energy.

JET Connectivity's 5G buoy technology, designed to revolutionise offshore communication

Among them Frontier Robotics, which is enhancing marine robots' ability to operate autonomously – a breakthrough with the potential to transform offshore wind farm maintenance.

Another exhibitor, Wastewater Fuels, part of NZTC’s TechX 2023 programme, has developed technology that uses microbes and electricity to turn wastewater and organic waste into green hydrogen, cutting pollution and creating sustainable fuel.

JET Connectivity will showcase its 5G mesh buoys, which could revolutionise offshore communication by eliminating the need for outdated radio signals or fibre optic cables. Other exhibitors will present solutions in clean energy generation and storage, including systems that convert renewable energy into heat and innovative wave energy devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NZTC, a not-for-profit organisation funded by the Scottish and UK governments through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, has helped secure tens of millions of pounds in private investment and co-invested £420 million in technology development and demonstration projects, creating 1,550 direct jobs in Scotland.

Frontier Robotics chief executive Jonatan Scharff Willners at last year’s TechX Demo Day.

The conference comes amid a period of rapid growth in the UK’s net zero economy, which expanded by 10.1 per cent in 2023, adding £83.1 billion in value. According to a report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit and CBI Economics, Scotland’s net zero economy now contributes £9.1 billion, representing 4.9 per cent of the total, with employment in the sector rising by 19.5 per cent to 100,700 full-time jobs.

Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer at NZTC, said: “Events like this are about more than just ideas – they’re about bringing people together and driving real change.

“As our first-ever Net Zero Innovators conference, this event is a major step forward in our journey to connect the brightest minds and most impactful innovations with their potential customers and backers in the energy industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s happening at an exciting time for Scotland’s net zero economy, which is growing at the fastest rate in the UK.