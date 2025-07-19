Why SNP's laughable new independence plan is a good thing

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearly the Scottish National Party needs to have a plan to turn Scotland into not just a nation, but an independent one. Fair enough, we all get that, and it’s fine.

However, there are plans and plans, and John Swinney’s new three-point strategy tells us something about the importance the SNP currently place on their defining mission. First, we are told, they will build support for independence as high as possible. Second, they will “turn the heat up on Westminster” over granting a second referendum, and third, they will deliver an "emphatic win" for the SNP in next year's Holyrood election.

John Swinney's three-point plan for Scottish independence is on the thin side (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

And that is pretty much that. As to be expected, the plan was condemned by unionist parties, but there were also some dissenting voices from within the wider nationalist camp. After all, it’s laughably thin stuff.