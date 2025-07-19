Why SNP's laughable new independence plan is a good thing
Clearly the Scottish National Party needs to have a plan to turn Scotland into not just a nation, but an independent one. Fair enough, we all get that, and it’s fine.
However, there are plans and plans, and John Swinney’s new three-point strategy tells us something about the importance the SNP currently place on their defining mission. First, we are told, they will build support for independence as high as possible. Second, they will “turn the heat up on Westminster” over granting a second referendum, and third, they will deliver an "emphatic win" for the SNP in next year's Holyrood election.
And that is pretty much that. As to be expected, the plan was condemned by unionist parties, but there were also some dissenting voices from within the wider nationalist camp. After all, it’s laughably thin stuff.
But then, perhaps it shows the First Minister realises his government needs to focus on fixing the economy, the NHS, schools, ferries and so on, rather than publish endless independence papers which nobody reads. It may not be much of a plan, but that might be a good thing.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.