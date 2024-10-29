Universal benefits: Politicians of all parties need to reconsider Scotland's 'freebie' culture

Universal benefits inevitably mean giving money to people who do not need it at the expense of people and public services that do

As he gave his first keynote speech since becoming Scottish Conservative leader, Russell Findlay attacked what he called the SNP’s “freebie culture” – meaning universal benefits like free prescriptions and baby boxes.

Asked about free tuition fees, he added that “nothing should really be off the table” when it came to thinking about making savings on public spending. He did not, however, mention winter fuel payments. But then, Findlay has put his name to an open letter written by the trade union Unite, calling on Labour to “reinstate lifeline winter fuel payments” for all pensioners, regardless of their income, in the Budget.

Labour’s crude method of means-testing means some elderly people face cold and financially difficult winters ahead. However, Keir Starmer and co were correct in deciding that this universal benefit was no longer sustainable. Many wealthy pensioners would much prefer that vital public services like social care, for example, were properly funded than to receive a few hundred pounds that they do not need.

Similarly, the vast majority of reasonably well-off NHS patients would happily pay a small fee for a prescription if this meant they would receive swift, timely treatment. An entitlement to free medicine is of no use to a patient who dies on a years-long waiting list before they can receive it.

The Conservatives might be expected to argue against state-funded “freebies”, but there is not a simple left-right split on the question. Scotsman columnist Brian Wilson, a former Labour minister, wrote recently: “Within the context of limited resources, giving financial benefits to people who do not need them is inevitably at the expense of those who do.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has criticised SNP government's 'freebie' culture (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Ultimately, it comes down to making pragmatic decisions about the best uses of public funds. At a time when the NHS, universities, councils, social care, the police and more are struggling financially, it simply makes no sense to hand out taxpayers’ money for no good reason.

