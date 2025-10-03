Why Scotland needs to celebrate the wonders of its rainforests – or they might disappear

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Say the word “rainforest” and most people will think of the Amazon but, unknown to some, Scotland has its own version too, albeit a temperate, rather than a tropical, one. What’s more, according to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, this country has “some of the best remaining rainforest sites in Europe”.

Typical SNP bombast? Maybe, but she’s not wrong to celebrate this wonderful habitat of oak, birch, ash, hazel and native pine woodlands – particularly as they are in such trouble.

Scotland's rainforests are home to native trees and some of the world’s rarest lichens and bryophytes | Forestry Land Scotland

Commercial conifer plantations, diseases like ash dieback, invasions of non-native rhododendron species and bark-munching deer, pollution and climate change have all seen Scotland’s rainforest reduced to its last few redoubts.

Gougeon lauded the work of Forestry Land Scotland to restore areas of rainforest as she announced extra funding of more than £3 million. But the fate of these amazing places, where the wonders of nature are so obvious, perhaps rests more in the hands of us all than in our politicians.