Why Scotland may regret SNP's political point-scoring on net zero

According to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the UK Government’s “idealistic” approach to reducing carbon emissions to net zero is to blame for job losses in the oil and gas sector, while the Scottish Government bears no responsibility whatsoever.

Of course, Flynn is also a “firm believer” in delivering net zero and is not in any way seeking to exploit the loss of 250 jobs at Harbour Energy, and hundreds more at Grangemouth, as a means to win votes from Labour at the Holyrood election next year. Only a cynic would suggest otherwise.

That it took the election of a Labour government to belatedly begin efforts to find replacement jobs for workers at Grangemouth is a source of shame for both the SNP and the previous Conservative government, who should have been able to put their differences aside in the national interest.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaking during Prime Minister's Questions | House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Pragmatism required, not idealism

If Flynn’s remarks are the start of a political war that will similarly damage relations between Holyrood and Westminster, the consequences could be profound. On this issue, more than most, Scotland’s two governments need to work together.

Whether or not he is right about Labour, Flynn correctly identified “idealism” as a potential problem in the transition to net zero. The watchword of this serious and necessary process must be pragmatism, particularly if it is to be achieved in just 20 to 25 years’ time.

It is necessary not just to help reduce the emissions that are driving climate change but also to replace jobs being lost as the North Sea’s reserves of oil and gas decline. Left to the free market, international companies might simply keep producing until there’s little profit to be made, then move on, with large-scale job losses.

Our governments’ role should be to persuade energy companies to help create new renewable industries that will benefit from a wealth of expertise in marine engineering built up over decades. Otherwise, many of those experts will simply move elsewhere for work.