Highlands & Islands Green Energy Conference 2024 | Trevor Martin

This month the Highlands and Islands Green Energy Conference, part of the Sustainable Scotland Green Series 2025 from The Scotsman, will be held in Inverness, putting the focus on the country’s renewables targets and ambitions.

The live event on 22 May - hosted by Willie Cameron, Director, Highland (CIC) - will offer a packed agenda of discussion on challenges and opportunities faced by Scotland in the green energy transition.

Headline sponsor of the conference is SSEN Transmission, keynote sponsor is Fred.Olsen Renewable and associate sponsor is Vattenfall.

There will be a number of panel sessions across the day, with the first one focusing on progress and achievements in green energy in the Highlands. Chaired by Morag Watson, director of onshore at Scottish Renewables, it will look at key developments in the past 12 months, major projects launched or completed in wind, hydro, and tidal energy and policy updates and government commitments impacting the region.

Other sessions will cover a range of topics, including: financing and investment in green energy projects in the Highlands; unlocking the economic potential of renewable energy; powering the future: scaling up renewables and strengthening the grid; green skills and education. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers and networking during the course of the day.

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Renewables (CIC), associate partner of the conference, will deliver a keynote speech entitled ‘Mapping our sustainable future together’. She said: “Highland Renewables (CIC) has been integral in our community’s vision for a sustainable future. Our innovative partnership between tourism and renewables has been key to establishing a strategic framework that prioritises community leadership and aims to position the Highlands as a global leader in sustainable development.

“There is forecasted to be £100bn investment in green energy development in the Highlands between 2025 to 2040.

“Our unique partnership will enable us to highlight the Highlands as a pioneering destination for sustainability on the world stage. Collaborating with the Green Energy conference is essential for engaging all stakeholders in the emerging green revolution.”

Statkraft said it is proud to be an event sponsor as part of its ongoing commitment to Scotland’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045. It believes the Highlands and Islands have a pivotal role to play in delivering a just transition. It listed developments including Loch na Cathrach, its pumped storage hydro project by Loch Ness, and Energy Isles Wind Farm in Shetland, as well as its role providing a route to market for one of the largest wind farms to be built in the Highlands.

It added that Statkraft delivers renewable infrastructure that creates skilled jobs, supports communities, and drives long-term impact - leaving an enduring legacy.