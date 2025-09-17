Why Robert Redford was so much more than a Hollywood A-lister

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With starring roles in films such as Barefoot in the Park, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson, The Sting, Three Days of the Condor, All the President's Men and Out of Africa, Robert Redford, who has died at the age of 89, was a blockbuster Hollywood star.

He was as famous as any of the greats of his era, actors like Paul Newman and Dustin Hoffman, whom he played alongside, and his mere presence in a film could draw an audience. But he was also much more than that.

Redford was an Oscar-winning director of films including Ordinary People, The Milagro Beanfield War, A River Runs Through It and Quiz Show, and a dedicated campaigner on environmental issues, including climate change.

Robert Redford, pictured in 2020 at the Sundance Institute, has died at the age of 89 (Picture: Rich Polk) | Getty Images for IMDb

However, he wrote on social media recently that founding the Sundance Institute, a non-profit organisation designed to help independent filmmakers and other artists which holds an annual film festival, “remains my proudest achievement”.