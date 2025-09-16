Acting legend Robert Redford has died at the age of 89, with the news announced by his publicist today (September 16).

Originally a stage and television actor, he made his big screen debut in 1962’s War Hunt , before finding fame in a string of hit movies including Barefoot in the Park, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson and The Candidate.

He later branched out into production and directed nine films including the Oscar-winning Ordinary People, Quiz Show and A River Runs Through It.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in history, he starred in more than 80 films and announced his retirement in 2018 after a final starring role in The Old Man and The Gun.

Along the way he won numerous accolades including an Academy Award, a Bafta and two Golden Globes.

Here are his 11 best films, according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

1 . All Is Lost (2013) Topping the list, with a healthy critical rating of 95 per cent is 'All Is Lost'. It sees Redford play a man lost at sea. | Contributed

2 . All the President's Men (1976) In second place is 1976 classic 'All The President's Men'. It tells the true life story of the Watergate scandal that brought down American president Richard Nixon. It has a Tomatometer rating of 94 per cent. | Contributed

3 . The Old Man and The Gun (2018) Next up, with a positive rating of 93 per cent is 'The Old Man and The Gun'. Redford plays Forrest Tucker, a career criminal and expert at escaping from prisons. He announced his retirement after the film's release. | Contributed