Why restoring discipline in Scotland's schools is now a national priority

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accounts of the breakdown of discipline in Scotland’s schools appear to be coming as thick and fast as bad news about NHS waiting lists. The latest shows that the number of incidents in which “abusive or sexist” remarks were directed at teachers in Edinburgh has increased by a staggering 545 per cent.

Many people will remember the days when children would never dream of swearing at a teacher and, if one did, there would be serious consequences and it would be the talk of the school for months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020/21, there were 22 cases of "abusive or sexist" comments in Edinburgh’s schools and this number steadily increased to 142 in the last academic year, according to the city council. Clearly, the message being conveyed to the young generation is not that such behaviour is unacceptable, but quite the reverse.

Schools should be places of learning where abuse of teachers is extremely rare and swiftly dealt with (Picture: Anthony Devlin) | Getty Images

Racism and misogyny

Mike Corbett, of teaching union the NASUWT, said their research had found that sexual harassment and sexism towards “both female teachers and pupils in schools is commonplace and that the majority of incidents fail to be reported or dealt with effectively”.

“Racist, misogynistic and anti-immigrant rhetoric is also trickling into schools, fuelled by social media, and leading to incidents of harassment, threats and violence towards staff,” he added, urging Scottish Government ministers to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need for them to do so was backed by Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs. He said – and surely no one could possibly disagree – that “teachers should not have to put up with what has become an epidemic of disorder and even violence”.

Despite teachers going on strike because of pupil violence earlier this year, the SNP appears determined to drive down the number of exclusions, with John Swinney suggesting the children concerned might get “caught up in organised crime”.

However, the consequences of raising large numbers of children who think abusive behaviour is normal and acceptable will be profound. What will happen when young adults with such attitudes collide with the world of work?