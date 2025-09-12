Why race is on for hillwalkers to save ancient space rocks from Scottish weather

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was “the most thrilling sight” they’d ever seen, one eye-witness said. In July, a giant shooting star streaked across Scotland’s night sky then dramatically exploded with a flash and a bang that shook the earth.

Now scientists from the excellently named UK Fireball Alliance are in a race against time to find the surviving meteorites, which they believe will be strewn across Ben Alder and the surrounding area, and hope to enlist the help of hillwalkers. The rocks are likely to be black, almost glassy and, as they may contain a significant amount of iron, possibly a bit rusty.

CCTV catches the meteor, also known as a shooting star, above Edinburgh Airport in July | Edinburgh Airport

According to Glasgow University scientist Professor Luke Daly, meteorites are “time capsules of the early solar system, which hold a wealth of information about how our solar system formed and developed”.