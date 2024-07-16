The 'milestone' discovery on the Moon that could provide a home for humans

An underground moon cave that stretches tens of metres beneath an open pit could be a potential lunar base for future astronauts, according to scientists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An underground moon cave stretching tens of metres beneath an open pit is a potential lunar base for future astronauts, according to scientists.

Researchers say this is the first lunar tunnel to be discovered that could be accessible to humans, with previous caves not featuring any entry points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hollowed passage lies beneath a pit about 100 metres wide in the Sea of Tranquillity, a dark region on the near side of the Moon that can be seen with the naked eye.

An artist's impression of the lunar pit in the Sea of Tranquillity on the Moon. Picture: University of Trento/PA Wire

The “milestone discovery” comes as Nasa prepares to send its first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. Scientists have long suspected the Sea of Tranquillity chasm – along with 200 other pits on the Moon – may have tunnels lurking beneath.

Leonardo Carrer, an assistant professor at University of Trento in Italy, said: “For the first time, we have located and accurately mapped a cave that is actually accessible from a pit on the lunar surface.

"We were able to obtain the first 3D model of a part of the cave’s actual shape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorenzo Bruzzone, a professor at the university, added: “These caves have been theorised for over 50 years, but it is the first time ever that we have demonstrated their existence.”

Underground lunar caves are ancient lava tubes created by volcanic activity billions of years ago. Moon pits form when ceilings of lava tubes collapse.

Prof Carrer said: “Building a base on the surface of the Moon requires highly complex engineering solutions, which may be less effective than what is already provided by nature.”

For the study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers re-analysed radar data gathered by Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team developed new models of the cave beneath the Sea of Tranquillity pit, estimating it to be 30-80 metres long, around 45m wide and 130-170m below the surface.

The Sea of Tranquillity is also where the first humans on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, touched down in 1969.

Prof Carrer said: “The data that we have used for our discovery allows to see only the initial part of the conduit. We expect that it is longer than the portion we have identified and modelled.”

The moon is hostile to human life and its surface is exposed to cosmic radiation that is up to 150 times more powerful than on Earth. The lunar surface is also vulnerable to frequent meteorite impacts and extreme temperatures, ranging from 127C to minus 173C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous research has suggested underground caves have an average temperature of around 17C, creating cosy conditions for astronauts. The researchers said these caves may also give astronauts easier access to critical resources such as water ice and other minerals.

Mahesh Anand, professor of planetary science and exploration at the Open University, said: “This work confirms the presence of hollowed structures underneath the lunar surface, which are occasionally visible from outside through the collapse or breaches in their roof.