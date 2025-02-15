Why persuading Scotland's children to keep cycling after primary school really is worth it

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Scotland needs to work hard to transform itself from an unhealthy nation to a sporting one

Scotland is an unhealthy nation. On average, we are overweight, our diet leaves much to be desired and, of course, we drink too much. The consequences can be seen in the pressures on the NHS and the large number of economically inactive people.

This means that instilling good habits in the young generation is of vital importance, not just for them individually but the country as a whole. And it justifies significant investment as part of an overall goal of transforming Scotland into a ‘sporting nation’.

Cycling is a healthy habit worth learning at a young age (Picture: Michael Steele)Cycling is a healthy habit worth learning at a young age (Picture: Michael Steele)
Cycling is a healthy habit worth learning at a young age (Picture: Michael Steele) | Getty Images

One unhealthy trend is that children often stop cycling to school when they move from primary to secondary. However, a pilot ‘Bike Buddies’ scheme in Clackmannanshire, in which children were given free bicycles, has resulted in four times as many children as average continuing to cycle.

Clearly, a cost-benefit analysis of any such projects is necessary, there may be cheaper ways to achieve a similar outcome. But persuading the nation that walking, cycling and other forms of active travel are good ways to get around would go a long way to making this country healthier, happier and considerably better off.

