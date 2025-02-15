Why persuading Scotland's children to keep cycling after primary school really is worth it

Scotland needs to work hard to transform itself from an unhealthy nation to a sporting one

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is an unhealthy nation. On average, we are overweight, our diet leaves much to be desired and, of course, we drink too much. The consequences can be seen in the pressures on the NHS and the large number of economically inactive people.

This means that instilling good habits in the young generation is of vital importance, not just for them individually but the country as a whole. And it justifies significant investment as part of an overall goal of transforming Scotland into a ‘sporting nation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycling is a healthy habit worth learning at a young age (Picture: Michael Steele) | Getty Images

One unhealthy trend is that children often stop cycling to school when they move from primary to secondary. However, a pilot ‘Bike Buddies’ scheme in Clackmannanshire, in which children were given free bicycles, has resulted in four times as many children as average continuing to cycle.