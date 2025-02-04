Former Scotland rugby captain to cycle 800 miles to raise funds for Doddie Weir MND charity

The ride will start in Dublin and finish in Edinburgh

Former Scotland rugby captain and MND campaigner Rob Wainwright is set to lead a 300-strong team of cyclists on an 800-mile challenge from Dublin to Edinburgh, raising funds for a charity set up by his late friend and teammate, Doddie Weir.

This will be the sixth consecutive year that Wainwright, 59, a former doctor and army veteran, has taken on a major endurance challenge in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which Mr Weir established following his motor neuron disease (MND) diagnosis in 2016. Scotland international Mr Weir died in 2022 at the age of 52.

Among those joining Wainwright on the journey are former Ireland and British & Irish Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy, Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings, broadcaster and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond, record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont, and Mr Weir’s widow, Kathy, who will participate in the Scottish Borders leg of the tour.

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 will begin at Dublin’s iconic Guinness Storehouse on Tuesday, 5 February, with the goal of arriving on Saturday, 8 February ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash against Ireland at Murrayfield a day later.

The route will see around 45 riders tackle the first 100-mile leg from Dublin to Belfast, before crossing to Cairnryan. More teams, individuals, and support crews will then join the journey that will take cyclists through Wigtownshire, Dumfries, the Scottish Borders, Glasgow, Perthshire, and up to Stonehaven before finishing in Edinburgh.

Renowned for its gruelling demands, the ride sees most teams cycle in relay, resting in motorhomes, rugby clubs, and school halls along the way.

Mr Wainwright, who earned 37 caps for Scotland and toured South Africa with the British & Irish Lions alongside Weir in 1997, has raised more than £2.5 million for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation through previous fundraising challenges.

Last year’s event, All Roads Lead to Rome, saw hundreds of cyclists ride from Scotland to Rome ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations fixture against Italy, culminating in a gathering of 20,000 fans at Piazza del Popolo before a memorable march to the Stadio Olimpico.

Mr Wainwright said: “Even though Doddie is no longer with us, his incredible ability to unite people continues to inspire us all. We’ll need that same energy to get through every mile of this challenge.

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright has undertaken the charity ride for the sixth year. | PA

“The atmosphere in Rome last year was unforgettable, and with Irish and Scottish fans coming together in Edinburgh, we know it’ll be just as special.

“People ask me why I keep doing these challenges – the answer is simple. Like Doddie, I want to see a world free of MND. His memory and everything he fought for drives us forward.”

He added: “We believe MND is not an incurable disease – it’s an underfunded one. The more money we raise for research through Doddie’s Grand Tour and other incredible events, the closer we’ll get to the day when an MND diagnosis no longer means a devastating future.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Rob’s determination to push himself through these immense challenges year after year is nothing short of remarkable. His dedication to helping those affected by MND is truly inspiring.

“Every penny raised through Doddie’s Grand Tour will go directly towards supporting the Foundation as we fund research we hope will develop effective treatments – and, ultimately, a cure for MND. We urge everyone to get behind this event and support the riders in any way they can.”

