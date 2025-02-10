Why one of world's greatest record stores in Edinburgh had me singing 'Dancing in the Moonlight'

With no online sales, you have to go to the actual shop to understand the romance of the Thorne Records experience

I often wonder: If my life was a movie, what would the soundtrack be? One recent Sunday, the city awoke to sunny, clear skies. Morning joggers zoomed past me as I walked to my local specialty coffee bar in Edinburgh, pondering this question.

What song would play when I’m happy, when the world is Technicolor, and walking feels like skipping down the street, or when I’m in love and my heart flutters like exploding pink butterflies or when I’m sad, and my chest sinks into a black hole? What would my life sound like?

It’s become a habit for a group of around seven regulars to gather at the cafe on weekends. We never planned it, but for the past few months, our internal clocks have synchronised to crave coffee around 10am.

Naturally, after seeing familiar faces for weeks, conversation sparked, and now we seem to play musical chairs as our friendship develops.

There is something special in putting on a record and having to turn it over to the other side, rather than just listening to music online (Picture: Martin Bureau) | AFP via Getty Images

A dog called Kermit

Among the regulars is a couple with a small French bulldog called Kermit. They are the kind of couple who are as good friends as they are life partners. We usually share a table when the shop is crowded with the rush of weekend cafe-goers.

I can divide my life into before and after Kermit. I was terrified of dogs until Kermit jumped to say hello every time he saw me, licked my ankles, and sniffed my shoes. This was the exposure therapy I needed.

Like most Sundays, I sat next to Kermit. He stared at me while I drank my latte and asked the others what their soundtrack would be if their life were a movie.

Kermit’s parents told me about Thorne Records in Bruntsfield, which the Financial Times recently named one of the greatest record stores in the world. With no plans for the rest of the day, our little group took an excursion to the store.

The brisk air coloured my nose red as we walked through Bruntsfield Links. Between talking and laughing, and Kermit’s desire to investigate every puddle and corner he came across, I took in the park’s green mounds against the backdrop of the city.

‘Records make your life better’

Thorne Record's distinct sunflower-yellow exterior makes it impossible to miss. The street was buzzing with traffic. Crossing the threshold of the shop door was like entering a bubble where time stopped – the sound of cars faded, replaced by old tunes playing in the background.

The shop's interior is painted a matching shade of joyous yellow, making it feel like it’s the only place in Edinburgh where the sun always shines. A lava lamp by the till displayed hypnotic, gooey yellow blobs floating inside, evoking nostalgia to match the bold colour aesthetic. The shop smelled fresh, with a hint of black tea and a barely there scent of plastic.

Everywhere I looked, there were shelves and neatly organised boxes filled with records. The sections were divided by genre, ranging from Scottish to hip-hop, indie and rock.

Some of the records had stickers with handwritten, quirky messages that caused the edges of my lips to curl up. Above us, a neon sign read, “Records make your life better”, and tote bags displaying the same words lined the wall behind the till.

Retro tech on the rise

Mark Thorne has been in the business of selling records since the Spice Girls were number one, having worked in eight other record stores before opening his own. Next month, the shop will celebrate its three-year anniversary. The motto comes from Mark’s years in the business, when he encouraged hesitant customers with the words: “It’ll make your life better.”

Thorne Records is all about building community, and much like my local cafe, Thorne’s has a loyal group of regulars. Whether you are an artist, a music lover, or just happen to walk in for the first time, you’re bound to discover something new.

I lost track of my friends and Kermit as I became engrossed in looking through the stacks of records. My fingers scurried through the edges of the records like archives. The glossy square sleeve covers were sturdy, feeling sleek in my hands as I turned them over to admire their artwork.

Retro tech has been on the rise for the past few years. According to industry trade association BPI, last year marked the 17th consecutive annual rise in vinyl album sales, growing by 9.1 per cent to 6.7 million units and taking the market to a three-decade high.

Vinyl records offer a conscious listening experience. You have to put it on and, once the tracks run out, you have to flip it over to continue playing. Unlike streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music, there are no bonus tracks, suggested songs, or even shuffling.

Tactile, tangible feeling

There’s something quite romantic about the whole experience. That’s what Mark Thorne believes – it’s all in the human interactions, the aesthetic pleasure of the artwork and the tactile, tangible feeling of owning a record.

Thorne Records is a true testament to the connection between music, listeners, and retailers. Its curated selection of records is only available in-store. Offering no online purchases, you have to go in and experience the physical space. To my friends, buying a new album feels like getting a treasure for their collection, which they’ll rush home to unbox and play.