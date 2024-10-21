How Tom Hanks’ ‘hero’ helped me get over my writer’s block with some outdated, retro tech

As she used a typewriter, which places different demands on writers to a computer keyboard, Lisa Simonis discovered that the ideas just came pouring out

After finishing my Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing, I was convinced I would never write a word again. Producing a collection of short stories under writer’s block was complicated. But as luck would have it, a year after the problems started, I walked into Typewronger – a little independent bookstore in Edinburgh.

Rows of books fill the shelves, covering every surface in the shop. The wooden floors creak as you make your way around the gently lit shop, the sound of records playing in the background. On the table in the centre of the shop, surrounded by piles of books, lies a typewriter. A sheet of paper is loaded in it, with a typed invitation for visitors to use it. That day, I got to talking with Tee, the shop’s owner, who, after finding out I was suffering from writer’s block, encouraged me to use it.

Typing on a typewriter is cathartic. It’s faster than handwriting but doesn’t have the distractions of a computer. It took me some time to get used to the weighted keys, like those of a piano. My entire arm strength was invested in pressing down on the keys that struck the paper, making a loud clacking sound that echoed around the shop.

Vinyl records, Polaroid cameras

Unsure about a topic, I took inspiration from a zine on the table titled “10 Ways To Commit Murder With A Royal 10 Typewriter”. Soon, I discovered no delete key, so I had to keep writing despite the mistakes. Lulled by the rhythmic sound of the machine, ideas came pouring out. For months, I would visit regularly and just type away using the items in the shop as inspiration.

You might have heard of Typewronger in the news, as Tom Hanks wrote a letter calling Tee his hero for their work with typewriters and books in the community. The shop houses a collection of over 100 typewriters spanning over 100 years, dating from 1819 to 1992. Different styles, eras, brands, colours, big and small – you’ll notice them hidden in plain sight among the bookshelves.

Retro tech is making a comeback. The past few years have seen the resurgence of analogue cameras, vinyl records, flip phones, Walkmans, Polaroids, gaming consoles, typewriters, and other technologies released before the year 2000, especially among Gen Z and millennials.

In a letter, actor Tom Hanks said Tee Hodges, owner of Edinburgh bookshop Typewronger, was his hero | third party

One poll found that, in 2019, 70 per cent of the UK owned some form of retro technology. In 2024, there is still a high demand for retro tech searches online, with digital cameras soaring by 8,507 per cent, according to musicMagpie. The tactile and auditory satisfaction of these items seems appealing in an age of fast technological growth.

Revolutionary inventions

There is no single reason why these technologies are resurfacing now. It could be due to nostalgia, a romanticisation of a simpler past, or just a desire to take a break from constantly looking at screens for work or school.

It is easy to forget that technology is not always electric or electronic. Typewriters and other retro tech are often overlooked as revolutionary inventions of their times, and their continued existence today is a testament to their ingenuity. The machine I use in Typewronger is a Royal 10 from 1914. It’s been around for over a century and still functions as it did when it was first created.

But when it comes to retro tech and typewriters, Tee explained, you get the nerds, and you get the nostalgia-philes. Music fans who listen to vinyl for its sound quality differ from those who seek an aesthetic. One is not better than the other, but there is a distinction even amongst retro tech owners as to their motivations for owning these technologies.

Authenticity

Popular culture portrays retro tech as hipster. It’s often larger and clunkier look differs dramatically from modern technology's sleek, polished appearance. Whether consciously or unconsciously, owning retro tech makes a countercultural statement against today’s high-tech era.

For some, it’s technology that’s anti-technology. An analogue photograph offers a grainy, lived-in look that is unique, and while certain apps and filters may try to replicate these effects, they lack authenticity. You only have one shot with retro tech. This unforgiveness may lead people to be more intentional about their use.

It is no secret that nostalgia sells. A significant portion of the market is fueled by the ever-growing fear of AI taking over creative jobs. The irony with the resurgence of retro tech is that the high-tech meant to make our lives easier and more interconnected is now being replaced by what it was designed to replace.

Computer’s idea of what is ‘correct’

Technology has benefited society immensely. Digitalisation has made art and entertainment more accessible. But it also has its downfalls.

Writing on a computer has many benefits. Unlike a typewriter, I can cut and rearrange text as I write under the supervision of autocorrect. But these benefits are also detrimental to writing. You see, editing and interrupting the flow of ideas from a creative point of view means I’m censoring and judging an passage before it’s even had the chance to make it on the page.

Spelling is easily fixed, but when grammar changes are suggested, it’s not necessarily that the sentence is grammatically incorrect but rather the computer pushes its idea of what is correct. As a result, you remove your own personal sense of style. The advantage of a typewriter is that, for better or for worse, it sounds like you.

I remember the first story I ever typed. It was terrible. It’s like hearing your voice on a recording. There was no story, just fragments of mismatched ideas. But once I overcame the initial judgment of the work, I found some real gems hidden amongst the words. Since you’re reading this, it’s no spoiler that I got over my writer’s block, thanks to that Royal 10 at Typewronger, which I still visit occasionally.