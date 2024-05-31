There are still large numbers of voters who expect the highest standards of honesty, probity and integrity from their elected representatives

McAllan, John Swinney and co would certainly like voters to put from their minds the fact that their party colleague wrongly claimed £11,000 in expenses and then lied about it. And perhaps they would also like us to think no more about their long-standing support for Matheson, who only reluctantly resigned as Health Secretary following months of pressure to do so.

The fact he was eventually persuaded to quit that job – he retains a limpet-like grip on his MSP's office – demonstrates the benefit of persistence, of not forgetting, for those with an interest in maintaining high standards in public life.

For those who need reminding, this is Michael Matheson, who remains the SNP MSP for Falkirk West (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

McAllan claimed the Matheson scandal had not “cut through” to the public. However, if this was true, which it isn’t, she would not need to be urging people to forget. Furthermore, even if this was the case, that would not be a reason to stop discussing it. Many scandals fail to ‘cut through’ – until they eventually do.

As shown by the 2009 MPs’ expenses scandal – a similar affair, just on a larger scale – most voters want politicians who take care when claiming taxpayers’ money and who tell the truth in the event they come under scrutiny. Those who argue that such things do not matter are venturing down a dangerous road, encouraging the growth of cynicism and the often-expressed idea that “politicians are just in it for themselves”.