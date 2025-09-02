Why Lochlan McCole is an antidote to all those who sneer at modern teenagers
Take a bow, Lochlan McCole. The 14-year-old from Edinburgh has just spent six days scaling Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, walking with his family through the night in temperatures of minus 12 degrees Celsius to reach the 5,895-metre summit. To give a sense of scale, that’s a good deal closer to the top of Mount Everest at 8,849m, than it is to Ben Nevis at 1,345m.
Lochlan carried out the feat in aid of Mary’s Meals, which provides school meals in some of the world’s poorest communities, and so far he has raised more than £1,000 or, as the charity’s Sally Davidson put it, enough money “to feed 52 children for a whole year”.
“The children they support have been dealt a really tough hand in life and I thought that any help we can give to them means a lot,” the youthful adventurer said, adding: “I wanted to do my bit.”
So the next time you hear anyone denigrating modern teenagers or your own particular teenager objects to a walk up Arthur’s Seat (250m), remember Lochlan.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.