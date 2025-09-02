Why Lochlan McCole is an antidote to all those who sneer at modern teenagers

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a bow, Lochlan McCole. The 14-year-old from Edinburgh has just spent six days scaling Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, walking with his family through the night in temperatures of minus 12 degrees Celsius to reach the 5,895-metre summit. To give a sense of scale, that’s a good deal closer to the top of Mount Everest at 8,849m, than it is to Ben Nevis at 1,345m.

Lochlan carried out the feat in aid of Mary’s Meals, which provides school meals in some of the world’s poorest communities, and so far he has raised more than £1,000 or, as the charity’s Sally Davidson put it, enough money “to feed 52 children for a whole year”.

The McCole family on Kilimanjaro. Left to Right: Selina, Lochlan, Luke and Derek | Mary's Meals

“The children they support have been dealt a really tough hand in life and I thought that any help we can give to them means a lot,” the youthful adventurer said, adding: “I wanted to do my bit.”