Why 'liberal giant' Menzies Campbell was a shining example of what a democratic politician should be
The death of “liberal giant” Menzies Campbell is a sore loss. In many ways, the former Liberal Democrat leader, who was widely known as Ming, was blessed with the kind of qualities we so desperately need in today’s politicians – not least, in these fractious times, his courtesy towards political opponents.
He was as thoughtful, intelligent and decent as he was polite. The former Olympic sprinter also possessed a degree of steel that made him unafraid to take principled stances on the toughest of issues. For example, as Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, he helped lead the party’s opposition to the Iraq War.
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown praised his “strong sense of social justice”, adding he would also be remembered for “his kindness and humanity”, while John Swinney described him as “a formidable and courteous political leader”.
Deservedly elevated to the House of Lords, Campbell continued to work until the last few weeks of his life, a dedicated public servant of the old school and a shining example to us all of what a democratic politician should be.
