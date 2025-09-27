Why 'liberal giant' Menzies Campbell was a shining example of what a democratic politician should be

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of “liberal giant” Menzies Campbell is a sore loss. In many ways, the former Liberal Democrat leader, who was widely known as Ming, was blessed with the kind of qualities we so desperately need in today’s politicians – not least, in these fractious times, his courtesy towards political opponents.

He was as thoughtful, intelligent and decent as he was polite. The former Olympic sprinter also possessed a degree of steel that made him unafraid to take principled stances on the toughest of issues. For example, as Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, he helped lead the party’s opposition to the Iraq War.

Menzies Campbell, pictured in 2018, has died at the age of 84 (Picture: Jack Taylor) | Getty Images

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown praised his “strong sense of social justice”, adding he would also be remembered for “his kindness and humanity”, while John Swinney described him as “a formidable and courteous political leader”.