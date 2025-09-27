Why 'liberal giant' Menzies Campbell was a shining example of what a democratic politician should be

Ming Campbell was as thoughtful, intelligent and decent as he was polite
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 27th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The death of “liberal giant” Menzies Campbell is a sore loss. In many ways, the former Liberal Democrat leader, who was widely known as Ming, was blessed with the kind of qualities we so desperately need in today’s politicians – not least, in these fractious times, his courtesy towards political opponents.

He was as thoughtful, intelligent and decent as he was polite. The former Olympic sprinter also possessed a degree of steel that made him unafraid to take principled stances on the toughest of issues. For example, as Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, he helped lead the party’s opposition to the Iraq War.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Menzies Campbell, pictured in 2018, has died at the age of 84 (Picture: Jack Taylor)placeholder image
Menzies Campbell, pictured in 2018, has died at the age of 84 (Picture: Jack Taylor) | Getty Images

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown praised his “strong sense of social justice”, adding he would also be remembered for “his kindness and humanity”, while John Swinney described him as “a formidable and courteous political leader”.

Deservedly elevated to the House of Lords, Campbell continued to work until the last few weeks of his life, a dedicated public servant of the old school and a shining example to us all of what a democratic politician should be.

Related topics:Liberal DemocratsScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice