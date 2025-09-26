Tributes have been paid to the former leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Campbell of Pittenweem has died aged 84, the Liberal Democrats party have confirmed.

Walter Menzies Campbell, often known as Ming Campbell, served as leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2006 to 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly-respected politician was a MP in North East Fife from 1987 to 2015.

Lord Campbell was born in Glasgow on May 22, 1941 and was educated at Hillhead High School, then latterly the University of Glasgow.

He was also a sprinter at university and he broke Olympic gold medallist Wyndham Halswelle's 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record in 1961.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA

Tributes paid to former Liberal Democrat leader

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Ming Campbell was one of the most respected politicians of his generation. The first political thing I ever did was to deliver leaflets for Ming on the morning of his first election to Parliament in 1987.

“He was my MP, he was my mentor and he was my friend. From the Olympic track to the benches of Westminster, his contribution to public life will long be remembered.

“My thoughts, and those of my party, are with his family at this time.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said: “This is a sad day for our party, for liberals everywhere and for me personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ming was a guiding light and elder statesman for so many of us. He was an esteemed voice on foreign affairs and a true liberal at heart, embodying the values of reason, compassion, and internationalism.

“It was no wonder that he was often described as the best foreign secretary that the UK never had. I will miss him immensely.

“Ming once told me that he was very fortunate to have had three careers in his life in sport, in law and finally in politics. What was remarkable was that he excelled in all three.

“That is why the slogan to secure his re-election in North East Fife - local champion with a national reputation - was so successful that he won with a huge majority of votes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, added: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure. His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords.