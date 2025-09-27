Why Keir Starmer's ID card plan could be Labour's 'Rwanda' moment

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandatory ID cards have only ever been introduced during wartime in the UK, so Keir Starmer’s announcement that a digital version soon will be required – for anyone who wants to work in this country – may strike some as over the top.

However, given the Prime Minister’s explanation that the move is necessary to tackle illegal immigration, he may relish the suggestion that his government has, metaphorically, declared war over the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition politicians were predictably unimpressed by the “gimmick” – a word once used by Labour to describe the Conservatives’ ill-fated and costly scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Keir Starmer hopes his ID card scheme will make him look tough on illegal immigration (Picture: Alberto Pezzali/WPA pool) | Getty Images

Fears over identity theft

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the plan would only add to “our tax bills and bureaucracy, whilst doing next to nothing to tackle Channel crossings”, adding: “Imagine if the government devoted this much money and focus on getting GP waiting times down, or fixing social care, instead of pursuing the Labour party's decades-long obsession with ID cards and more state control.”

There are also fears about the card’s security. Identity theft is a growing problem, and if criminal hackers manage to obtain or alter people’s ID, proving you are who you say you are may become difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, systems already exist to ensure workers are entitled to be in this country, so some of the human rights objections may be overstated – assuming, of course, that the UK’s future does not include an authoritarian government prepared to misuse the power that ID cards could convey, for example, by preventing a dissident from earning a living.

READ MORE: Sarwar refuses to back Starmer as Burnham continues to hint at leadership bid

Computer glitches

On a more mundane note, big government IT projects generally inspire little confidence. If computer glitches stop people from joining the workforce, there will be hell to pay. Also, people in this country illegally who work in the shadow economy are usually paid in cash on the quiet, without troubling the authorities.